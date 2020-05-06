TwitterFacebook

Mario Barrios Gives Back to his Community Feeds First Responders In Hometown of San Antonio

6 May 2020
Mario Barrios
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Last week Premier Boxing Champions’ undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), teamed up with Davies Entertainment, to help feed first responders in his hometown of San Antonio, TX, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Policemen, Firemen, Doctors, Nurses, along with other first responders, were fed by the group at five different locations around San Antonio.

Other pro boxers that participated with Barrios in giving back to their community were, James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs), Eddie Ortiz (10-0-1, 4 KOs), and Daniel Baiz (13-2-1, 5 KOs), all of whom are promoted by Davies Entertainment, a promotional company founded by Cameron Davies. Mario’s sister, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (6-1, 3 KOs) also joined in.

“My sister and I wanted to do something nice for all the first responders in San Antonio,” said Barrios, who is at the top of the list of PBC fighters looking to comeback when boxing returns. “I want to give a special thanks to Cameron Davies and all the fighters from Davies Entertainment for their support in making this happen. It was a great turnout and it was incredible to see the smiles on all the first responders faces.”

See Also
Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

TOP STORIES

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade promises to

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped…

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old boxer, according to his new trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Last week the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world posted a short clip to social media showing him working out on the mitt…

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA we…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July. Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US