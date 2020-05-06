TwitterFacebook

Masood Abdulah signs with Queensberry Promotions

6 May 2020
Masood Abdulah
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

NATIONAL AMATEUR LIGHTWEIGHT champion Masood Abdulah is set to turn professional under the promotional guidance of Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

A product of Islington Boxing Club, Abdulah enjoyed a rapid rise through the amateur ranks that culminated in him winning the National Championships (formerly ABAs) last April – having previously won gold at the Three-Nations Championships – all inside of 30 fights.

The 26-year-old concluded his amateur stint on 34 fights, having last season also won the Novices, Development and Intermediate Elites, competing in 14 fights over a four-month period.

See Also

He will enter the professional game as a super featherweight.

“I am honestly over the moon,” said the articulate Abdulah on securing a promotional platform to showcase his talents. “I haven’t been boxing for that long and I have managed to get in with one of the best promoters out there. I am ecstatic about it, very excited and looking forward to the journey.

“I met Frank Warren and he wished me the best of luck and said he hopes I can carry my success in the amateurs into the pros. I think I have a professional style because I sit down on my shots and don’t bounce in and out and I look to stop fights every single time.”

It was keeping tabs on his younger sibling that saw the university educated North Londoner sport the boxing gloves for the first time, but it was the older Abdulah who stood the test of time and went on to enjoy unexpected success.

“I had my first fight on February 9, 2017 and I only joined the boxing club just so I could spend time with my younger brother,” he revealed. “He used to box and I used to kick box and after university I wanted to spend more time with him because we grew apart.

“The more time I spent boxing the less he spent boxing, which was weird. It was just a way of me keeping an eye on him, but then he beat me up in the gym and I needed to get him back.

“I think that saw us grow apart again because I came down and took over his sport. We speak once in a while now and we have got each other’s back, no matter what.”

Promoter Warren added on his new recruit: “Masood has enjoyed huge success in such a short space of time and it will be fascinating to see if he can emulate these accomplishments in the pro ranks.

“Winning what used to be known as a senior ABA title with so little experience suggests that he has got what it takes and I am looking forward to launching the second phase of his career.

“I am sure he will be one to watch.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

TOP STORIES

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade promises to

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped…

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old boxer, according to his new trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Last week the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world posted a short clip to social media showing him working out on the mitt…

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA we…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July. Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US