TwitterFacebook

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

6 May 2020
Petalcorin-Kenshiro
Kenshiro Teraji and Randy Petalcorin.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former WBA interim junior flyweight titleholder Randy Petalcorin 31-4-1 (23) wants a rematch with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji 17-0 (10).

The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw clashed with Kenshiro on short notice last December, losing by fourth-round TKO.

“Randy had four weeks to get ready and to travel to Japan to fight the best light flyweight in the world,” said Petalcorin’s Australian co-manager Peter Maniatis.

See Also

“Kenshiro it was a big challenge that we could not knock back. It was a chance of a lifetime for Petalcorin to fight for a WBC world title.

“Randy Petalcorin only had four weeks’ notice and he travelled from summer in the Philippines to winter in Tokyo, Japan to fight Kenshiro on December 23.”

Japan’s Kenshiro, 28, won the WBC championship in just his 10th pro fight when he defeated Ganigan Lopez three years ago. He has made seven successful title defences since.

Maniatis revealed he is lobbying for a rematch for his fighter.

“Randy had to lose too much weight too quickly. Also arriving in Japan, he got a sick with the cold weather,” Maniatis continued.

“Petalcorin had only a few rounds sparring leading up to December 23 and was not conditioned to fight 12 rounds against Kenshiro.

“This is not how Petalcorin fights. With a correct 10-week training camp we feel Petalcorin will give Kenshiro a very good tough fight and it will be a totally different fight.

“I have sent an email to the WBC head office to explain the four weeks’ notice effected Randy performance we hope the WBC and promoter Mr Honda can give Randy a rematch to show his true form.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

TOP STORIES

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Former WBA interim junior flyweight titleholder Randy Petalcorin 31-4-1 (23) wants a rematch with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji 17-0 (10). The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw clashed with Kenshiro on short notice last December, losing by fourth-round…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade promises to

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped…

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old boxer, according to his new trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Last week the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world posted a short clip to social media showing him working out on the mitt…

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA we…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US