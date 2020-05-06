Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA interim junior flyweight titleholder Randy Petalcorin 31-4-1 (23) wants a rematch with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji 17-0 (10).

The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw clashed with Kenshiro on short notice last December, losing by fourth-round TKO.

“Randy had four weeks to get ready and to travel to Japan to fight the best light flyweight in the world,” said Petalcorin’s Australian co-manager Peter Maniatis.

“Kenshiro it was a big challenge that we could not knock back. It was a chance of a lifetime for Petalcorin to fight for a WBC world title.

“Randy Petalcorin only had four weeks’ notice and he travelled from summer in the Philippines to winter in Tokyo, Japan to fight Kenshiro on December 23.”

Japan’s Kenshiro, 28, won the WBC championship in just his 10th pro fight when he defeated Ganigan Lopez three years ago. He has made seven successful title defences since.

Maniatis revealed he is lobbying for a rematch for his fighter.

“Randy had to lose too much weight too quickly. Also arriving in Japan, he got a sick with the cold weather,” Maniatis continued.

“Petalcorin had only a few rounds sparring leading up to December 23 and was not conditioned to fight 12 rounds against Kenshiro.

“This is not how Petalcorin fights. With a correct 10-week training camp we feel Petalcorin will give Kenshiro a very good tough fight and it will be a totally different fight.

“I have sent an email to the WBC head office to explain the four weeks’ notice effected Randy performance we hope the WBC and promoter Mr Honda can give Randy a rematch to show his true form.”

