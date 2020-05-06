TwitterFacebook

Salita Promotions and Warriors Boxing Promotions Partnering to Make Their Extensive Libraries of Fight Videos Available on Salita’s YouTube Channel

6 May 2020
Salita promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Salita Promotions proudly announces a partnership with Florida-based Warriors Boxing Promotions to make available both companies’ extensive libraries of fight videos available on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel.

Many of the Warriors library of exciting fights took place during Warriors’ long, successful run at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and feature such stars as former heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko, Evander Holyfield, Michael Moorer, Sultan Ibragimov, Samuel Peter, and Shannon Briggs, top heavyweight contenders Ray Mercer and Jarrell Miller and lower-weight stars including Hector “Macho” Camacho, Joel Casamayor, Kelly Pavlik, Vic Darchinyan, Edison Miranda, Juan Urango, Celestino Caballero, Andrzej Fonfara and Tomoki Kameda.

The extensive collection makes a welcome addition to the Salita Promotions fights already available on their YouTube Channel featuring women’s superstar Claressa Shields and many of today’s most exciting up-and-comers.

See Also

“I hope this helps quench boxing fans’ thirst by reliving some of the most exciting fights with the sports biggest names of the past 20 years,” said Dmitriy Salita or Salita Promotions. “My thanks to Leon Margules and Warriors Boxing for their generosity in making video of many of their unforgettable events available online.”

“I am excited to partner on this project with Dmitriy Salita, one of the young promoters in boxing,” said Leon Margules. “I’m happy to be able to bring our prior event content to the fans during this difficult time, and I feel responsible to help keep the great sport of boxing alive in the minds of sports fans everywhere.”

Several exciting fights are already available on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel with more being posted regularly.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

TOP STORIES

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade promises to

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped…

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old boxer, according to his new trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Last week the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world posted a short clip to social media showing him working out on the mitt…

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA we…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July. Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US