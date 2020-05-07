TwitterFacebook

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

7 May 2020
dubois-joyce (8)
Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.
Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) may take an interim fight before his British title clash with Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13).

The heavyweight duo scheduled to meet on April 11 but the fight was pushed back by three months due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Promoter Frank Warren is reluctant to conduct the fight behind closed doors, which could mean the fight gets rescheduled again.

Joyce hasn’t fought since outpointing Bryant Jennings last July.

“We have a date of July 11 but I’m not confident that is going to happen,” Joyce’s manager Sam Jones told Mirror Fighting.

“It comes to a point where Joe will have been out of the ring for over a year, so he needs to have a fight; he needs to have a run-out, whoever it is against.

“He needs to earn some money but at the same time he needs to dust the cobwebs off and get match fit.

“It’s the same for Dubois but he fought at Christmas and so he’s had a couple of fights since Joe last fought.

“He needs some rounds in the bank and if he doesn’t fight Dubois next, he needs to fight someone who won’t just fall over in a round.

“We are open to fighting Dubois behind closed doors but [promoter] Frank Warren has said he won’t do it and that’s his decision to make.”

New rules have been put in place for the resumption of boxing in Britain. These include intensive testing for COVID-19 and cards limited to five fights.

In addition, boxers will be banned from spitting in the ring but will be able to use spit buckets in the corner.

The referee and trainers will be required to wear masks, as will fighters when they walk to the ring.

