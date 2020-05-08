Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89.

Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks.

The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time Square in New York in the 1970s before opening the world-famous Jimmy’s Corner Bar, also in Times Square, where boxing memorabilia covered the walls.

Glenn contracted COVID-19 in April and was reportedly on the mend before things took a turn for the worst.

“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman post on Twitter.

“Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible, will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being.”

Promoter Lou DiBella said: “My heart is broken right now. Jimmy Glenn was more than a friend to me, he was my family.

“Along with my late Dad, Jimmy was the best man I have ever known. He was a source of unconditional love and support in my life for 30 years.

“Jimmy was an icon and a legend in NYC, not because he was a giant in boxing or because he owned an incredible pub, but because his heart was giving, pure and boundless.

“There are literally COUNTLESS people that Jimmy touched who are grieving right now.

“Thanks to Adam for being an incredible son and for sharing your Dad with us. Thanks to all of Jimmy’s family for the same.

“Every single time I saw Jimmy he’d tell me that he loved me… every time.

“I loved him more… and forever. Goodbye my dear friend. Rest in power, Jimmy.”

