TwitterFacebook

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

8 May 2020
ccelebritiesjimmy-glenn-18-1034×641-1
Boxing icon Jimmy Glenn in 2016. Photo credit: Chad Rachman
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89.

Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks.

The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time Square in New York in the 1970s before opening the world-famous Jimmy’s Corner Bar, also in Times Square, where boxing memorabilia covered the walls.

See Also

Glenn contracted COVID-19 in April and was reportedly on the mend before things took a turn for the worst.

“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman post on Twitter.

“Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible, will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being.”

Promoter Lou DiBella said: “My heart is broken right now. Jimmy Glenn was more than a friend to me, he was my family.

“Along with my late Dad, Jimmy was the best man I have ever known. He was a source of unconditional love and support in my life for 30 years.

“Jimmy was an icon and a legend in NYC, not because he was a giant in boxing or because he owned an incredible pub, but because his heart was giving, pure and boundless.

“There are literally COUNTLESS people that Jimmy touched who are grieving right now.

“Thanks to Adam for being an incredible son and for sharing your Dad with us. Thanks to all of Jimmy’s family for the same.

“Every single time I saw Jimmy he’d tell me that he loved me… every time.

“I loved him more… and forever. Goodbye my dear friend. Rest in power, Jimmy.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

TOP STORIES

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89. Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time …

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place outside of the USA, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is also keen to reschedule the fight between his boxer Ku…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) will not face old rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in his first fight back when boxing resumes. Instead, the 38-year-old Kazakh plans to fight undefeated Pole Kamil Szeremeta 21-0 (5) i…

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) may take an interim fight before his British title clash with Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13). The heavyweight duo scheduled to meet on April 11 but the fight was pushed back by three months due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Pr…

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Former WBA interim junior flyweight titleholder Randy Petalcorin 31-4-1 (23) wants a rematch with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji 17-0 (10). The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw clashed with Kenshiro on short notice last December, losing by fourth-round…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US