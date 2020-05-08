John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger John Ryder 28-5 (16) is hoping to land a shot at former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) in New York City.

The 31-year-old southpaw impressed many with his game effort against WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 27-0 (19) last November, losing a competitive points decision.

Ryder sees a victory over Jacobs as the perfect way to secure a rematch with Smith.

“The fight that I really want is the rematch with Callum, but I know that [Fedor] Chudinov is now in the mandatory position,” said Ryder on Matchroom Boxing’s podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’.

“In order to get myself back there then why not someone like Danny Jacobs in New York. He’s a great fighter and I want to test myself against the best.

“It took me a couple of weeks to watch it back and when I did, I still had it to myself by a few rounds even being ultra-favourable to Callum Smith in the close rounds. I still feel that at worst it was a draw.

“I don’t want to harp on about it and my problem isn’t with Callum or any of his brothers, they’re all lovely people, it’s the judges and the scorecards. It half makes a mockery of the sport. Sometimes you get a dodgy scorecard, but I feel that three was a bit wrong.

“Are judges in the best position to score a fight? Should they be behind the scenes watching on a screen so they’re not influenced by the crowd?

“Part of the plan was to build into the fight as we knew he would be dangerous early on so the plan was to take control in the second half. I thought we executed that plan perfectly. The first round I hadn’t planned on throwing a shot but they were there so I ended up throwing a couple.

“Sometimes you can sense a script with commentary teams who are so pro for the puncher or the champion that even if the fight isn’t going a certain way the challenger just gets neglected.

“I think I won, he thinks he won, but the scorecards don’t tell the story of the fight which was close.”

