Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Fenech has scoffed at claims that Mike Tyson could be headed to Australia for an exhibition bout.

The three names being mentioned as possible opponents are rugby league international and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, former AFL player Barry Hall and former NRL player Paul Gallen.

Williams has amassed a record of 7-0 (3) in his part-time boxing career, while Hall held Gallen to a draw in his pro debut last November. The former Cronulla Sharks captain has a record of 9-0-1 (5).

See Also

Hall of Fame boxer Fenech, who trained Tyson for a short time late in his career, warned that putting the 53-year-old in the ring with any of the footballers would be dangerous for their health.

“Great publicity, but it’s not going to happen,” Fenech told the Sydney Morning Herald. “They’re offering him half a million or a million dollars — he could get more than $20 million to do it in Saudi Arabia. Why would he come here?

“Let me tell you something. If he hits Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, he will be up for manslaughter.

“I’m serious. If he punched Paul Gallen, he could kill him. These guys have never been punched by somebody like Mike.

“You see what he’s doing to the pads, imagine Mike hitting one of those guys with one of those uppercuts. More than likely they will be in the morgue the next day.

“Fighting Sonny Bill? Who has Sonny Bill fought? Sonny Bill won’t even fight Paul Gallen because I don’t believe he can beat him.”

Earlier this week promoter Brian Amatruda said he had already reached out to Tyson with an offer to come to Australia.

“The first thing I did was contact (celebrity agent) Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million,” he said.

“Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife, but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that’s the key.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.