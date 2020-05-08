TwitterFacebook

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

8 May 2020
2f689108f8e3467ec9b45a950bb654c2
Jeff Fenech and Mike Tyson. Source: AP
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Jeff Fenech has scoffed at claims that Mike Tyson could be headed to Australia for an exhibition bout.

The three names being mentioned as possible opponents are rugby league international and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, former AFL player Barry Hall and former NRL player Paul Gallen.

Williams has amassed a record of 7-0 (3) in his part-time boxing career, while Hall held Gallen to a draw in his pro debut last November. The former Cronulla Sharks captain has a record of 9-0-1 (5).

See Also

Hall of Fame boxer Fenech, who trained Tyson for a short time late in his career, warned that putting the 53-year-old in the ring with any of the footballers would be dangerous for their health.

“Great publicity, but it’s not going to happen,” Fenech told the Sydney Morning Herald. “They’re offering him half a million or a million dollars — he could get more than $20 million to do it in Saudi Arabia. Why would he come here?

“Let me tell you something. If he hits Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, he will be up for manslaughter.

“I’m serious. If he punched Paul Gallen, he could kill him. These guys have never been punched by somebody like Mike.

“You see what he’s doing to the pads, imagine Mike hitting one of those guys with one of those uppercuts. More than likely they will be in the morgue the next day.

“Fighting Sonny Bill? Who has Sonny Bill fought? Sonny Bill won’t even fight Paul Gallen because I don’t believe he can beat him.”

Earlier this week promoter Brian Amatruda said he had already reached out to Tyson with an offer to come to Australia.

“The first thing I did was contact (celebrity agent) Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million,” he said.

“Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife, but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that’s the key.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

TOP STORIES

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division. The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former wo…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Jeff Fenech has scoffed at claims that Mike Tyson could be headed to Australia for an exhibition bout. The three names being mentioned as possible opponents are rugby league international and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, former AFL player…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

Former world title challenger John Ryder 28-5 (16) is hoping to land a shot at former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) in New York City. The 31-year-old southpaw impressed many with his game effort against WBA super middleweight c…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89. Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time …

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place outside of the USA, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is also keen to reschedule the fight between his boxer Ku…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) will not face old rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in his first fight back when boxing resumes. Instead, the 38-year-old Kazakh plans to fight undefeated Pole Kamil Szeremeta 21-0 (5) i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US