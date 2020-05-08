TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

8 May 2020
Deontay Wilder (right) vs Tyson Fury (left)
Deontay Wilder (right) vs Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place outside of the USA, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Top Rank boss is also keen to reschedule the fight between his boxer Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

“I’m looking for a Fury-Wilder fight, and that’s going to be all my efforts,” Arum said to Boxing Social.

“I also co-promote Joshua and Pulev and I’m also looking at a Joshua-Pulev fight. It’s way premature to talk about step asides or if anyone will ever be in a position to talk step asides.

“Wilder-Fury III, right now, we’re looking for October. That may be a little optimistic, so we may need to drift that over until November. But we are exploring places outside of the United States to do that fight and I think we’re having some success.

“It’s not in the Middle East, and I’m ready for that to happen. If we can do it in the United States with fans, then that’s where we’ll do it.

“If not, then we’ll confer with everybody with what looks promising now outside the United States.

“We would talk to PBC people, with whom we’re getting along spectacularly. I don’t foresee any problems if we have to shift the location outside of those three US cities.”

Arum doesn’t like the idea of the Joshua-Pulev fight taking place behind closed doors due to the hit the promoters will take on the live gate.

“Speaking from my own experience, when we did $17 million gate for Wilder-Fury in February,” Arum said.

“Where do you replace that? If you go behind closed doors, you immediately eliminator a significant source of your revenue. Then you can say that you can make it up on pay-per-view.

“That’s not necessarily the case because people in the United States are charged or were charged to watch it on pay-per-view, but it was a period of time.

“Most of the people that bought it held parties at their homes and invited over people. In many cases, these people contributed to the cost of the fight. Well, people can’t do that anymore.”

