TwitterFacebook

New York State Boxing HOF & Ring 8 COVID-19 fund assisted boxers and boxing personnel last month

9 May 2020
New York State Boxing HOF
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The jointly established COVID-19 fund by New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) and Ring 8 distributed more than $5,000 last month to assist New York and New Jersey boxers and boxing personnel in financial need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All applicants needed to be licensed (NYSAC, NJSAC or USA Boxing). Many boxers, trainers, cut men and the boxing personnel are independent contractors in need of financial support during this trying time.

“We wanted to help people in boxing whose livelihoods have been so adversely affected by this pandemic,” NYSBHOF present Bob Duffy said. “I’d like to thank Ring 8 president Charley Norkus for partnering with us, along with Ring 8 board members Ron McNair, Bobby Bartels and Henry Hascup. I’d especially like to thank Lou DiBella for his generous contribution, as well as Dave “Scooter” Honig and boxer Richard Kiley for their donations. And Peter Frutkoff, among others, for all of his hard work getting the word out about the fund.”

See Also

“As president of Ring 8,” Charles Norkus, Jr. added, “I was honored to be part of this group relief fund to assist those who were in need. I am glad that in more than 60 years of existence, Ring 8 still assists those in need from the boxing community.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Joe Joyce considering tune-up before facing Daniel Dubois

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Randy Petalcorin chasing rematch with Kenshiro Teraji

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

TOP STORIES

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division. The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former wo…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Jeff Fenech has scoffed at claims that Mike Tyson could be headed to Australia for an exhibition bout. The three names being mentioned as possible opponents are rugby league international and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, former AFL player…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

Former world title challenger John Ryder 28-5 (16) is hoping to land a shot at former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) in New York City. The 31-year-old southpaw impressed many with his game effort against WBA super middleweight c…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89. Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time …

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place outside of the USA, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is also keen to reschedule the fight between his boxer Ku…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) will not face old rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in his first fight back when boxing resumes. Instead, the 38-year-old Kazakh plans to fight undefeated Pole Kamil Szeremeta 21-0 (5) i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US