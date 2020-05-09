Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division.

The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu, undefeated Nathan Gorman and world-rated Kyotaro Fujimoto last year.

Hamed reigned as WBO featherweight champion for almost six years, picking up the IBF and WBC titles along the way before running into a prime Marco Antonio Barrera in 2001 and losing on points.

The Sheffield southpaw believes Dubois has what it takes to reign supreme at heavyweight.

“Frank [Warren] knows how to pick the best fighters, and at the moment I think he’s got one in Daniel Dubois who I really think is going to light up the world,” Hamed said to the Daily Star.

“He has that crushing power. I love the way he fights… the way he punches to the body too.”

“I am looking forward to watching Daniel Dubois’ career unfold. For me, I believe he takes over heavyweight boxing.”

Dubois was set to face Olympic silver medallist and domestic rival Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) at London’s O2 Arena on April 11, but that fight was tentatively rescheduled for July 11 pending the reopening of sporting events following the global coronavirus pandemic.

Promoter Frank Warren says he has no interest in conducting the fight behind closed doors.

“We’re waiting for some kind of clarification from the British government It looks like we’ll have to put some fights on behind closed doors, but Dubois-Joyce is not one I’d consider doing with no crowd,” Warren told the Metro.

“That fight needs a live audience. It needs the gate it generates and I think we had less than a thousand tickets left before we moved the date.”

