Top Boxing Figures Back Daniel Dubois Over Deontay Wilder

9 May 2020
DUBOIS vs WILDER
DANIEL DUBOIS facing fellow knockout artist Deontay Wilder, could be one of Heavyweight boxing’s big fights of 2021 according to the British champion’s trainer Martin Bowers.

“It’s a fight that in about 12 months would be a fantastic one for the fans,” said Bowers.

Dubois and Wilder both have massive scraps ahead of them in the near future that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

Wilder attempts to regain the WBC championship when he meets Daniel’s Frank Warren stablemate Tyson Fury for the third time whilst Dubois will meet Joe Joyce in a mouthwatering domestic dust-up.

But talk of Dubois facing Wilder has sparked hot debate in boxing after Hall of Fame promoter Warren suggested he would welcome the fight.

Bowers added: “Dan has a massive job to do against Joe, and Wilder is fighting Tyson again in his next fight.

“I get the appeal of Daniel and Wilder. They are two big bangers, but Daniel can also box. Right now, we have one job to do and that is beating Joe.”

Another top trainer Tunde Ajayi believes Daniel’s promoter Frank Warren is right to call out Wilder and predicted: “I fancy Daniel to knockout Wilder.

“Daniel is young, hungry and ready to go, but before we talk Wilder he has to beat Joe Joyce and that is no foregone conclusion.

“Tyson Fury was never looked on as a puncher but look what he did to Wilder. Daniel is a KO artist so what’s to say and he can’t do the same to Wilder.

“Wilder is still a danger and will be for Fury, but Daniel is only going to get better and is young enough to bounce back if he loses.”

Ajayi who trains Anthony Yarde, first met 22-year-old Dubois when the hot prospect was still at school and boxing for Lynn ABC.

He added: “Daniel’s Dad told me when I met him for the first time years ago that he wanted him to be one of the world’s youngest Heavyweight champions in history. We’re talking stars aligning because he’s on the way.

“Daniel doesn’t say a lot, but if he beats Joe then he is out there and ready for them all.”

British training great Billy Graham is excited at the thought of Dubois v Wilder and would back the young Londoner against the American.

Graham who famously trained Ricky Hatton says: “Of the current Heavyweight prospects I have seen, Daniel is the one that stands out.

“I wouldn’t back him against Tyson Fury, but he is capable of knocking out Wilder or anyone else in the division.

“The only worry I have is Daniel’s inexperience and whether he holds a shot because nobody can take Wilder’s right hand if it lands proper.

“He has rhythm and can move like a good Riddick Bowe and Sonny Liston.

“I know there has been talk of Wilder and while I think Daniel can win, I would wait a little while because he is getting better and better with each fight.”

Leading London trainer Alan Smith is also wowed by Daniel, adding: “I think he beats Wilder now. Wilder is a bully who was shown up by Tyson Fury.”

Another big puncher, former WBO Cruiserweight champion and TV pundit Enzo Maccarinelli sounded a note of caution before unbeaten Dubois who has knocked out 13 of his 14 victims moves on.

Maccarinelli who hopes to have his 50th fight later this year added: “If Daniel comes through what is a hard fight against Joyce he should have two or three more fights after before facing men like Wilder.

“Daniel is a fighter and I’m sure if he was offered Wilder by Frank he would take it, but I would like to see him wait.

“Daniel is really good and so impressive against Nathan Gorman, but he still lacks experience and that showed against Kevin Johnson.”

Inexperienced he might be for now, but once past Joyce few will be able to argue that Dubois doesn’t belong with the Heavyweight division’s elite.

TOP STORIES

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division. The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former wo…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Jeff Fenech has scoffed at claims that Mike Tyson could be headed to Australia for an exhibition bout. The three names being mentioned as possible opponents are rugby league international and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, former AFL player…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

Former world title challenger John Ryder 28-5 (16) is hoping to land a shot at former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) in New York City. The 31-year-old southpaw impressed many with his game effort against WBA super middleweight c…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Tributes are flowing for boxing icon Jimmy Glenn who passed away from the coronavirus at age 89. Glenn boxed as an amateur in the 1940s and was a cornerman to IBF heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. The trainer and cutman opened a gym in Time …

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could take place outside of the USA

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place outside of the USA, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is also keen to reschedule the fight between his boxer Ku…

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

Gennady Golovkin tells Canelo Alvarez he can wait

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) will not face old rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in his first fight back when boxing resumes. Instead, the 38-year-old Kazakh plans to fight undefeated Pole Kamil Szeremeta 21-0 (5) i…

