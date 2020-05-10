TwitterFacebook

Australian two-weight Champion Kylie Hutt breaks into world rankings

10 May 2020
Kylie Hutt
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Two weight Australian Champion Kylie Hutt has broken into the world rankings, as she was announced in the top 10 with both the IBF and WBC.

Known as the ‘Ice Queen’, Hutt Has been on a role since linking up with Dragon Fire Boxing and Oceania Boxing juggernaut Tony Tolj. Since their link up, Hutt has captured the Australian title in a second weight class, propelling her into the world ratings.

Hutt opened up about her progression under the guidance of Dragon Fire Boxing and the news of breaking into the world rankings. The Ice Queen said, “I am absolutely delighted on how my career has progressed under Tony and Dragon Fire in such a short space of time. Tony has delivered everything he has promised and really showed that he is the best managers in the world today.

See Also

“I was really happy with my last performance and I know I am continuing to progress constantly and that is the fire that is really driving me to become a champion. When I set out in boxing I just wanted to become an Australian Champion but I believe I am going to be presented with opportunities to win more titles, even on a world stage.”

Hutt continued, as she described her emotions when the news broke she had been listed in the WBC and IBF’s world ratings. “I was overcome, it’s something I only dreamt about when I started boxing and it’s now a reality. It is a massive motivation to keep improving and push myself to the next level and I believe I have the team around me that can do that.

“At my weight Claressa Shields is champion. She is a great champion and I massively respect her. Fighting someone such as Claressa has always been a dream but that dream is closer to being a reality now, so why not shoot for the stars, worst that can happen is you land in the clouds I guess.

“I feel I have some unfinished business in Australia, but the world is my oyster, and I am coming for world titles because why not!”

Hutt is guided by international managerial powerhouse Tony Tolj and Tolj also gave his take on Hutt’s potential assault on the world. He said, “I’m very proud of Kylie for breaking into the world ratings. She’s a great fighter and a great person so I’m really happy that she has managed to get into the world ratings.

“I always try to do my best for my fighters and give them the best opportunities. Kylie is on the brink of some fantastic opportunities in the near future, so I expect her to keep working hard and becoming successful off the back of that.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman "bubble"

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury, says Andy Lee

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury,…

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Tank Davis:

Tank Davis: "I'm one of the most exciting fighters on…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to George Foreman

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman "bubble"

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is looking to secure a fight with trans-Tasman rival Lucas Browne 29-2 (25) in New Zealand in August. The 28-year-old Kiwi’s manager David Higgins has been in discussions with Matchroom Boxin…

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury, says Andy Lee

Andy Lee believes unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has shown “huge improvement” but lacks the mental fortitude of Tyson Fury. Lee works as an assistant coach to Fury alongside head trainer Sugarhill Steward, nephew of Kronk Gym legend E…

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather has responded to rumours that he is considering ending his three-year retirement to fight former world titleholder Adrien Broner. The 43-year-old has recently posted videos to social media of himself working out in the gym, spurri…

Tank Davis: "I'm one of the most exciting fighters on…

Tank Davis:

Undefeated southpaw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) insists he is one of most exciting fighters on TV alongside Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford. “I think I’m one of the top skilled fighters that fight on…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to George Foreman

Former two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman believes Mike Tyson could still be a legitimate contender at the age of 53. Foreman made the comments after a short clip showing Tyson hitting the pads was published to social media last we…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division. The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former wo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US