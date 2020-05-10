TwitterFacebook

Floyd Mayweather delivers message to Errol Spence Jr

10 May 2020
130712010219-floydmayweather-071213-single-image-cut
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has praised Errol Spence Jr for his belief he could beat the retired American in his prime.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with an unblemished record of 50-0 (27) after winning world titles in five separate weight classes.

Last month IBF and WBC welterweight champion Spence 26-0 (21) told All the Smoke’s Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson he had no doubt he could defeat Mayweather.

“One hundred percent focus in my prime, I think I’d beat Floyd,” the 30-year-old Texan southpaw said.

“I’d just try to break him down physically. I know he’s not going to be broken down mentally. He’s just one of those type fighters, just like Shawn Porter. You can break him down physically, but mentally, he’s always going to be there.”

Mayweather, 43, complimented Spence for his mindset.

“I’m proud of him, he’s supposed to believe in his skills, he’s supposed to believe in his talent,” Mayweather said to Fight Hype.

“I want all these fighters to believe if they were facing Floyd Mayweather they would win.”

Spence has been out of the ring since crashing his Ferrari at high speed in Dallas just weeks after his thrilling unification bout win over Shawn Porter last September. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

“You can’t just live boxing for eight weeks in training camp,” Mayweather continued. “This is a lifestyle that you’ve got to live your whole career.

“I was discipline fall around the board as a fighter. No drugs, no smoking, and no drinking. I lived a clean life and I worked extremely hard to be the best.

“And I respect the guys from the past. I take my hat off for the guys that paved the way for me to be where I’m at because I didn’t start boxing, but I mastered it. You got a lot of fighters that come along, but can they articulate like Floyd Mayweather?

“Do they have the will to win like Floyd Mayweather? The charisma, the flash, the arrogance, the cockiness, the blood, sweat, and tears. So my thing is this: will there ever be another Floyd Mayweather? I don’t know.

“But if a fighter abuses certain things and gets up in their 30s and continues to fight these young lions, it’s not going to happen. It’ll catch up to you. A lot of these guys are a lot older.

“Remember, I was a superstar at a young age. Self-made. I earned my stripes.”

