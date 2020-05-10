Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has responded to rumours that he is considering ending his three-year retirement to fight former world titleholder Adrien Broner.

The 43-year-old has recently posted videos to social media of himself working out in the gym, spurring on talk of a return to the ring.

But Mayweather has shot dead those claims.

“No, those are just rumours,” Mayweather told Fight Hype.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing. It don’t hurt to stay in shape. Your body’s your temple. Just in the gym keeping sharp. Not for boxing, just for myself. Training fighters and enjoying myself during this pandemic.”

Mayweather retired in 2015 after defeating Andre Berto on points but made a brief return to the ring two years later to face UFC star Conor McGregor, stopping him in 10.

In December 2018 he boxed an exhibition bout against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan.

The multi-weight world champion insisted he had no plans to fight another boxer but hinted he would still be open to low-risk ‘entertainment’ fights.

“I say this, you guys sell out little arenas and do some little baby numbers. Not bad,” he said.

“But, I’m older and a lot wiser. Meaning, I don’t want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don’t know when to hang it up.

“When you’re fighting for everybody else instead of fighting for yourself. Even with Conor McGregor, it was smart on my behalf and smart on his behalf.

“Because if he can’t beat Mayweather, let him try and share the ring with him so he can make more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did again, it’s entertainment and it’s business.

“Once again I’ll tell you, I’m not boxing no boxers, at all. None. I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired.”

Mayweather added: “If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600m, why not?

“If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell out little seats? I like to face guys that once again have countries behind them.

“If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it. There’s no number worth me getting back in the ring and fighting these young fighters and get wear and tear on my body.

“Am I fighting these young fighters? No. I’m retired.

“I’m retired from the sport of boxing. I’m training, having fun and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing.”

