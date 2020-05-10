TwitterFacebook

Four Bouts Involving British Heavyweights We Could Still See in 2020

10 May 2020
PA-50694567
Andy Lee, Tyson Fury and Sugarhill Steward.
All of boxing’s recognised world heavyweight championship belts are currently around the waists of British fighters. It is an exciting time where some of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the sport all hail from the UK.

When these British boxers step back into the ring, there are several heavyweight contests already signed for us to see. Here are four that could still happen in 2020.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3

An obvious place to start is with the third bout of what looks sure to go down in boxing history as a memorable trilogy between Tyson Fury and American fighter Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight strap. Wilder has never beaten Fury after their legendary draw in the first encounter and the shocking stoppage of their second.

The Gypsy King has been on a rollercoaster ride both personally and professionally, experiencing highs and lows only to find redemption in the ring. According to the odds on major upcoming fights, the undefeated Fury is well-fancied to win the third battle with Wilder, and The Bronze Bomber has it all to prove.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

This fight has been cancelled on more than one occasion now. Reigning WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was supposed to square off with Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev back in 2017.

Injury to the latter prevented the bout from taking place then, but there is every chance we may see it later this year. Pulev has only ever lost a professional fight to Wladimir Klitschko and since won his last eight matches.

AJ also has just the one blemish on his record that he put right when regaining those four world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr last December. The Brit has to be fancied if finally meeting Pulev.

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

As the WBC’s interim heavyweight title holder, Jamaican-born boxer Dillian Whyte is technically next in line for a shot at the actual belt after Fury v Wilder 3 happens. However, he has to defend his status as interim champ and number one contender by beating Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin.

It will be a stern test for Whyte, who has only lost in the paid ranks once before to fellow Briton Joshua. Povetkin has only won one of his last three fights and split the judges right down the middle when last in action against Michael Hunter of the USA.

Whyte is a strong favourite in the betting to win with Povetkin a 14/5 chance to pull off an upset. He will be hopeful of getting a real title bout in future.

Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

An all-British bout for Daniel Dubois’s Commonwealth and UK titles plus the vacant European heavyweight belt featuring Joe Joyce should not be forgotten either. Both men are unbeaten in the paid ranks, although Joyce is much older with a more extensive amateur background.

It promises to be a fascinating class with Dubois putting his status as the future face of British boxing on the line. Aged only 22 he has already achieved so much in his pro career.

Dubois is a very strong betting favourite as a result, while Joyce will have to use all his experience and craft to try and derail his very promising rival. There remains so much to look forward to.

