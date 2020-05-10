TwitterFacebook

Tank Davis: “I’m one of the most exciting fighters on TV”

10 May 2020
tankdavisworkout
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Photo credit: Mayweather Promotions
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated southpaw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) insists he is one of most exciting fighters on TV alongside Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

“I think I’m one of the top skilled fighters that fight on TV, besides Pacquiao, Errol, Canelo, and Terence,” said Davis to the WBA. “I feel like I have enough skills to be one of those top guys.”

In his last fight the 25-year-old Davis stopped former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round in Atlanta last December.

See Also

Davis said he would be open to facing unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko or rising stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

“If we could make it happen, it could be all of them,” said Davis. “I’m willing to fight all of them. It’s got to be at the right time, but I’m all for it.

“I see myself breaking [Lomachenko] down in the ninth or tenth round. There’s not too many people out there that can stand toe-to-toe with me, especially at 130 or 135.

“I don’t see anyone doing that. I can actually fight, and I have skills. A lot of people don’t use their heads and use head movement. They just try to use their feet to get away.

“A lot of people don’t have intelligence in the ring. A lot of people headhunt a lot. That’s not how to break an opponent down or attack the body or even the arms. You can have power in the sport, and you’re OK in the sport.

“If you have skills, you can be a top guy. Andre Ward and Floyd [Mayweather Jr] were smart. That’s why they lasted so long in the sport without taking punishment.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman "bubble"

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury, says Andy Lee

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury,…

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Tank Davis:

Tank Davis: "I'm one of the most exciting fighters on…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to George Foreman

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, says Jeff Fenech

Mike Tyson would kill Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen,…

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get back in title contention

John Ryder wants Daniel Jacobs in New York to get…

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

Boxing legend Jimmy Glenn passes away from COVID-19

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman "bubble"

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is looking to secure a fight with trans-Tasman rival Lucas Browne 29-2 (25) in New Zealand in August. The 28-year-old Kiwi’s manager David Higgins has been in discussions with Matchroom Boxin…

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua lacks the mental toughness to defeat Tyson Fury, says Andy Lee

Andy Lee believes unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has shown “huge improvement” but lacks the mental fortitude of Tyson Fury. Lee works as an assistant coach to Fury alongside head trainer Sugarhill Steward, nephew of Kronk Gym legend E…

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Adrien Broner bout

Floyd Mayweather has responded to rumours that he is considering ending his three-year retirement to fight former world titleholder Adrien Broner. The 43-year-old has recently posted videos to social media of himself working out in the gym, spurri…

Tank Davis: "I'm one of the most exciting fighters on…

Tank Davis:

Undefeated southpaw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) insists he is one of most exciting fighters on TV alongside Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford. “I think I’m one of the top skilled fighters that fight on…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to…

Mike Tyson can still be a heavyweight contender, according to George Foreman

Former two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman believes Mike Tyson could still be a legitimate contender at the age of 53. Foreman made the comments after a short clip showing Tyson hitting the pads was published to social media last we…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the…

Prince Naseem Hamed tips Daniel Dubois to take over the heavyweight division

British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed believes rising star Daniel Dubois will take over the heavyweight division. The 22-year-old Dubois has logged 14 wins with 13 knockouts since turning pro three years ago, including victories over former wo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US