Tank Davis: “I’m one of the most exciting fighters on TV”

Undefeated southpaw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) insists he is one of most exciting fighters on TV alongside Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

“I think I’m one of the top skilled fighters that fight on TV, besides Pacquiao, Errol, Canelo, and Terence,” said Davis to the WBA. “I feel like I have enough skills to be one of those top guys.”

In his last fight the 25-year-old Davis stopped former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round in Atlanta last December.

Davis said he would be open to facing unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko or rising stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

“If we could make it happen, it could be all of them,” said Davis. “I’m willing to fight all of them. It’s got to be at the right time, but I’m all for it.

“I see myself breaking [Lomachenko] down in the ninth or tenth round. There’s not too many people out there that can stand toe-to-toe with me, especially at 130 or 135.

“I don’t see anyone doing that. I can actually fight, and I have skills. A lot of people don’t use their heads and use head movement. They just try to use their feet to get away.

“A lot of people don’t have intelligence in the ring. A lot of people headhunt a lot. That’s not how to break an opponent down or attack the body or even the arms. You can have power in the sport, and you’re OK in the sport.

“If you have skills, you can be a top guy. Andre Ward and Floyd [Mayweather Jr] were smart. That’s why they lasted so long in the sport without taking punishment.”

