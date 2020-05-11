TwitterFacebook

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would be a “win-win”

11 May 2020
Evander Holyfield says a third fight with Mike Tyson would be a “win-win”.

The 57-year-old former unified heavyweight champion stopped Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 and won by third-round disqualification the following year in the infamous ‘bite fight’.

Tyson, 53, has recently posted series of videos of himself hitting the mitts on social media, sending the internet into meltdown.

Holyfield says he would be open to boxing an exhibition for charity with the self-proclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’.

“I don’t know, you would have to ask him!” Holyfield told Sky Sports. “I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it’s a win-win-win.”

Tyson previously said: “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

When Holyfield fought Tyson for the second time he had a chunk bitten out of his ear, causing the Brownsville banger to lose by DQ.

“When people look at me, I know they are looking at my ear,” Holyfield said. “People think I got the whole ear bit off!

“People don’t understand the relationship I have with Tyson.

“Tyson and I were both on the losing squad trying to make the Olympic team in 1984, that tells you how tough amateur boxing was in my day.

“When Tyson became heavyweight champion of the world, it made me realise that I could do it.

“Tyson and I had sparred and he was a tough guy even back then, when he was 17 and I was 21.”

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 at just 20 years old.

Holyfield started his career at cruiserweight where he unified the world titles before successfully transitioning into a fully-fledged heavyweight.

“I appreciate that somebody went before me,” Holyfield said. “Mike beat up the big guys. If he could do it, I could do it.

“I’m the youngest of nine in my family but anything I see my brothers do, I’m supposed to do it. It may take me more time but eventually I’ll learn to do it.

“Mike was like a cobra. His arms were short so you think he can’t hit you if you pull your head back. But he hits you! That’s what happened to a lot of fighters – people pulled their head back but got hit by his left hook.

“That’s what Mike did. Me? I made adjustments – I could fight inside, outside, long style, short style, if I needed to bang then I could bang, and I took a good shot.”

