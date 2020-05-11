Keith Thurman says loss to Manny Pacquiao has only made him hungrier

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has opened up about his first professional loss to Manny Pacquaio 62-7-2 (39).

The 31-year-old Floridian dropped a split decision to the future Hall of Famer in Las Vegas last July following a string of injuries that saw him fight just twice in the previous three years.

Thurman revealed he was never worried about losing his unbeaten record.

“I have a motto, ‘I have an O, and I’m not afraid to let it go. If you can beat me, beat me’,” Thurman said on the AK and Barak Show.

“That doesn’t mean I was trying to be beat. There’s a difference, you know? Not caring about your career and caring are two different things.

“That statement means that if I face a man that’s better than me, then they’ll show me in the ring.

“You’ve got to go toe-to-toe with me and it’s not easy to do.”

Thurman says losing his world championship has only made him hungrier for success.

“I’m ready to get back,” Thurman continued. “I’m a contender again. I think that’s what’s going to bring it out in me. The fact that I have to go get it, you know?

“When I was going out to get it, everybody, as getting it. Everybody was getting the fire into the stick, you know?

“It’s only after you’ve sat on the top and you’ve been there, and body is coming for you that the fire’s not the same when you’re the one that’s being the hunted instead of the hunter.

“So, I see everybody in the welterweight division as future prey and I look forward to manifesting that in a performance in the future.”

