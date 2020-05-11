Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won’t be chasing him

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith 29-2-1 (16) wants a fight with Kell Brook 39-2 (27) but insists he won’t chase him to make it happen.

Brook, who lost his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr three years ago, has been linked to a potential fight with current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

“The Brook fight is a fight I want but I am not going to chase him,” Smith told Matchroom Boxing.

See Also

“He hasn’t got a world title, but I want to fight him because he’s a decent name and I think it’s a very good fight for the British fans.

“The Jessie Vargas fight is the more likely fight for me. Brook seems to be playing no part but I think Eddie Hearn should force Brook’s hand if he wants to see the fight.

“I don’t blame Brook, if he gets the Crawford fight then good luck for him but I think a fight with me will be much more competitive.

“I want to be in a fight that people will be glued to, find entertaining and want to watch. We know Vargas can fight, he’s a two-weight world champion and it was almost done before Eddie signed Mikey Garcia which then became the obvious fight to make.”

Smith, 31, says he doesn’t believe Amir Khan is scared of Brook but can understand his reservations about fighting him.

“Amir Khan isn’t scared of Brook, he has fought everyone. His resume is unbelievable, but I think he is scared of losing to Brook,” he said.

“I think it’s similar with Kell that he is scared of losing to me. Too higher risk for a smaller reward for him but I do think there is good money there in that fight.

“If it isn’t Crawford it should be me and Brook.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.