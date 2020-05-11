Mike Tyson reignited by the “gods of war”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

A rejuvenated Mike Tyson says he is “ready to go to war” as his return to the gym continues.

The 53-year-old heavyweight retired 15 years ago following his sixth-round knockout loss to Kevin McBride.

But Tyson, who became the youngest ever heavyweight champion of the world at 20 years of age, has been training with Brazilian MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro and has announced plans to return for a series of exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

“That’s all I’ve been doing, getting into shape,” Tyson said on a #PlayApartTogether live stream on Facebook.

“I feel unstoppable now. I feel the same again. The gods of war ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.

“Imagine if I went out there and fought and I could help all these people we talked about.”

Last video a short video of Tyson hitting the pads with Cordeiro went viral on social media.

The self-proclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’ has been linked to potential fights with conqueror Danny Williams, rugby star Sonny Bill Williams and old rival Evander Holyfield.

However, not everyone remains convinced that a Tyson comeback is on the cards.

British boxing promoter Frank Warren dismissed the idea.

“I don’t care if Mike Tyson is in the gym for the next 10 years, he has no chance against any heavyweight,” Warren wrote in a column for the Metro.

“I have no idea who would licence him at the age of 53 if it wasn’t an exhibition match. I can’t see any governing body doing that.

“I know the lockdown is driving us all a bit mad and there’s lots of talk about fantasy fights, but all the fighters who come back all wind up one way – going straight back out again.

“If they make it into the ring, they all get beat bad and embarrassed.”

