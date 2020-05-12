Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) is prepared to drop down a weight class for a fight with WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 27-0 (19).

The undefeated 29-year-old Russian has also been linked to a showdown with countryman and unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15).

“I watch a lot of fights in my division,” Bivol said on Matchroom Boxing’s ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ podcast.

See Also

“I know that Beterbiev is one of the more dangerous fighters because he is really strong. If I were to fight Beterbiev I would like it to be in the USA because more people can see this fight than if I fight in Russia.

“Canelo at super middleweight is a big fight but everyone wants to fight him. He is just a man, he is just a boxer. You can earn money with him and it is a good opportunity to show your boxing skills to the whole world because of his massive fan base.

“I would prefer the fight at 175-pounds as it’s my weight but I could move down to 168-pounds, that’s not a big problem for me. I had breakfast before my last fight on weigh-in day and think I have the reserves to come down.

“I boxed Callum Smith in Hungary as an amateur and to be honest I don’t remember this fight at all! At the time, he was just a tall guy, with good skills from Great Britain and I had to beat him.

“I think in the pros if we were to fight now it would be great for the British and Russian fans.

“It is a good fight for boxing because he is a champion at 168-pounds and I am a champion at 175-pounds. I want to fight the best in the world and he is now one of the best.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.