Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bob Arum has tasked MTK Global co-founder Daniel Kinahan with finding a site in the Middle East to host Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

The 88-year-old Top Rank boss co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren while MTK Global provide management services to the WBC champ.

Fury is obligated to face former champion Deontay Wilder for a third time before the Joshua fight can take place unless the previously undefeated American accepts a step-aside fee.

See Also

Meanwhile, WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua is due a mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

But Arum is keen to get the wheels in motion for a Fury-Joshua fight in 2021 by using Kinahan’s connections.

“We have great confidence in Dan. He is in effect our adviser regarding the Middle East,” Arum told the Daily Mail.

“He is living there and has very, very good connections so we early on ceded to Dan the authority to explore opportunities in the Mideast on behalf of Top Rank and in talking to Frank (Warren) we told Frank what our preference was and Frank agreed to go along.

“We have even been talking to Eddie (Hearn) saying let’s not go crazy with everybody talking to different people in the Middle East, let Dan field all those proposals and report back to us.

“When that fight happens next year we will be looking for a site. The US, UK, is the Middle East coming up with a very, very large number for that fight?

“That is what Dan is looking into because everyone trusts Dan with handling that situation whether it’s Eddie, Frank or myself.

“Dan is like the captain when it comes to the practicalities of doing a fight in the Middle East. He is one of my favourite guys. No-nonsense, whose word is his bond.

“He serves as a fair buffer for promoters who don’t always see eye to eye with each other, like Frank and Eddie!”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.