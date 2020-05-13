TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte and Darren Till join for boxing and MMA chat

13 May 2020
dillianwhyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
The duo return for another knockout episode starring Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte and Liverpool’s UFC star Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till.

Speaking from his Portugal training camp, Whyte discusses the possibility of fighting Alexander Povetkin behind closed doors and analyses Francis Ngannou’s victory at UFC 249 as a potential crossover clash down the line continues to gain momentum.

Following a Twitter back and forth in the week, Till accepted Hearn’s open invite to come on the show and recap the return of MMA, reveal his proposed next outing and shake on a bet for the undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Amongst a host of other topics, both men also discussed cutting weight in their respective sports and what can be done to improve fighter safety.

“It’s another unbelievable show,” said Hearn. “I’ve never spoke with Darren before, he calls me out on social media from time to time but it was fascinating to chat. Dillian’s always ready to go and provides great value in the latest Talk The Talk.”

“Darren and Dillian are two good guys who just want to fight, that’s the most important thing in combat sports and that shines through in episode 3,” added Bellew.

Talk The Talk premieres tonight at 8pm (BST) tonight

