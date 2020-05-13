TwitterFacebook

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with “no knockout” rule

13 May 2020
Evander Holyfield
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Evander Holyfield says he is in phenomenal shape and would welcome a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson as long as it is not a “knockout grudge match”.

The 57-year-old knocked out Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 before winning by disqualification in the infamous “bite fight” the following year.

Despite losing part of his ear in the incident, Holyfield insists he holds no ill will towards Tyson and would love to trade blows with him again.

See Also

“I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson,” Holyfield to The Sun.

“My whole thing is I’m open, and I know that I want to do well for myself at age 57. I can definitely handle him.

“But Mike would have to want to do it as well.”

Holyfield hinted the fight would have to be an exhibition bout to take place.

“We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match,” said Holyfield, who hasn’t fought in almost a decade.

“It’s not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we’ve come together as men to do something for others.

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together.

“If we do this fight it would be great. I can still shoot the jab, I can still shoot the shots, but not like a killing thing, [not like] ‘I’m going to hurt you, I’m going to show you that I can knock him out’.

“Mike is looking sharp, but I’m in very good condition and shape physically and mentally. And if the money is right, too, then let’s get it on.

“I know he’s getting offers from all types of people. Since we have both announced a comeback, a fight between me and Mike would definitely be the fight people want to see.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world title to be taken seriously

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world…

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with "no knockout"…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would be a

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over photo

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over…

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

New date for Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev expected in coming weeks

New date for Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev expected in coming weeks

Keith Thurman says loss to Manny Pacquiao has only made him hungrier

Keith Thurman says loss to Manny Pacquiao has only made…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world…

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world title to be taken seriously

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at top lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia 20-0 (17), saying he needs to win a world title before he can be taken seriously. The 21-year-old Garcia scored three quality wins last year against Jose Lopez, Romero Duno and …

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue…

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight

Bob Arum has tasked MTK Global co-founder Daniel Kinahan with finding a site in the Middle East to host Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua. The 88-year-old Top Rank boss co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren while MTK …

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with "no knockout"…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with

Evander Holyfield says he is in phenomenal shape and would welcome a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson as long as it is not a “knockout grudge match”. The 57-year-old knocked out Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 before winning by disqualification in…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) is prepared to drop down a weight class for a fight with WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 27-0 (19). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian has also been linked to a showdown with count…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would be a

Evander Holyfield says a third fight with Mike Tyson would be a “win-win”. The 57-year-old former unified heavyweight champion stopped Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 and won by third-round disqualification the following year in the infamous ‘bite figh…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over photo

Eddie Hearn has recounted the story behind his short-lived promotion of Chris Eubank Jr. Hearn’s father Barry had promoted Chris Eubank Sr in the 1990s so it seemed a natural for Eddie to work with the father and son team in 2016. According to …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US