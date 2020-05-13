Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with “no knockout” rule

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Evander Holyfield says he is in phenomenal shape and would welcome a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson as long as it is not a “knockout grudge match”.

The 57-year-old knocked out Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 before winning by disqualification in the infamous “bite fight” the following year.

Despite losing part of his ear in the incident, Holyfield insists he holds no ill will towards Tyson and would love to trade blows with him again.

See Also

“I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson,” Holyfield to The Sun.

“My whole thing is I’m open, and I know that I want to do well for myself at age 57. I can definitely handle him.

“But Mike would have to want to do it as well.”

Holyfield hinted the fight would have to be an exhibition bout to take place.

“We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match,” said Holyfield, who hasn’t fought in almost a decade.

“It’s not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we’ve come together as men to do something for others.

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together.

“If we do this fight it would be great. I can still shoot the jab, I can still shoot the shots, but not like a killing thing, [not like] ‘I’m going to hurt you, I’m going to show you that I can knock him out’.

“Mike is looking sharp, but I’m in very good condition and shape physically and mentally. And if the money is right, too, then let’s get it on.

“I know he’s getting offers from all types of people. Since we have both announced a comeback, a fight between me and Mike would definitely be the fight people want to see.”

Read more articles about: Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.