FRANK WARREN IS delighted to announce the signing of Amin Jahanzeb to the Queensberry Promotions stable.

The 23-year-old featherweight has accumulated a record of 7-0 (2KOs) and is now determined to build on his perfect professional start on the platform of the renowned Hall of Fame promoter.

He has given his first interview as a Queensberry fighter:

“Listen, it is about time now for me getting out there,” said Jahanzeb, who hails from Bradford. “It is a top platform, a great one, now we will show people on the bigger platform what we are really about.

“It is time to show greatness,” added the Haroon Headley-trained fighter, who wants to significantly up the risk levels when he steps into the ring.

“I’ve been wanting to step up since my second or third pro fight. All the opponents I was asking for were big step-up opponents but, obviously, it is a process and sometimes you cannot get them.

“Any step-up I am offered now I will take in the blink of an eye,” he insisted before reporting on his amateur background and his management link-up with Tunde Ajayi.

“I had less amateur experience due to injuries and it went a bit slow. I had 19 fights, 15 wins and I won a Senior Development national title. I won over half of my fights by KO.

“I was with other people at the start but things weren’t going right and how I would put it is certain people didn’t have the same vision as me. If you are with someone and they don’t have the same vision, plan or ideas it doesn’t work out well.

“Tunde Ajayi, as people know, thinks big. I think big and I never think on a small scale. Of course you have to take steps to get higher and higher, but you also need the vision.

“Big thanks to Tunde and my coach at Heavyhitters, Haroon Headley. Haroon is a great guy and a great coach who has been putting time in with me. With the three of us working together we are all on the same page and we communicate so well.

“I travel to Manchester to train with Haroon because to be successful you have to go out of your way and cannot have everything on your own doorstep. I want to be the best so I’ve got to go out, do what I’ve got to do and go where I’ve got to go.”

When asked to describe his fighting style, Jahanzeb was not specific because he believes he brings a bit of everything to the ring, including a pick ‘n’ mix of some famous names from the past.

“If you watch me once you will want to watch me again! Honestly, I can do it all and I am not just saying it like others do. I can box front foot, back foot or even on one foot if you want me to.

“I grew up on guys like Roy Jones jr, James Toney, Gerald McClellan – I watched guys like that and have studied them since I was 13 or 14 years old. I take bits from every fighter – all the old school ones – and mix it all in one pot. Then you have me.

“I like to fight and I can box too. It depends on what mood I am in on the night. A lot of my opponents punch fresh air and if you watch my fights you will see I can come forward and counter-punch as well.

“Everyone who has seen me fight once has always comes again.

“All I am looking at now is just to get my next fight on the Frank Warren platform and show up and show out on the night. Myself, Tunde, Haroon and now Frank have got a plan, so they will lead the way and every man does his job.”

