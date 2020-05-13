Lennox Lewis: People are surprised when I tell them Evander Holyfield was my toughest opponent

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis took to Instagram recently, naming Evander Holyfield as his toughest opponent. The 54-year-old says people are surprised when he tells them that the American was his stiffest test he faced across a glittering career that also included bouts with Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko amongst others.

Holyfield arguably “the best ever” cruiserweight

Lewis was full of praise for Holyfield, explaining his rationale behind naming him his toughest opposition. “Before he moved up to the heavyweight division, he’s a man that cleared out the cruiserweight division to become the undisputed champion and arguably the best ever, in that weight class” Lewis wrote to nearly 450,000 followers on the platform.

The two fighters met twice as heavyweights in 1999. The first meeting saw both men put their respective titles on the line. It was declared a split draw in a controversial fashion and failed to officially answer the question of who was the undisputed champion in the weight class. The re-match took place eight months later in Nevada. Although it went to the judges once more, there was little doubt about the decision this time with Lewis triumphing courtesy of a unanimous decision. The victory meant that the British-Canadian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Riddick Bowe almost seven years previously.

Heavyweight action to come in 2020

Although the immediate future remains uncertain, there are plenty of huge fights scheduled later in 2020. Matchroom are set to hold an impressive looking card in Manchester on July 4th. Dillian Whyte is set to take on Alexander Povetkin for the Interim WBC Heavyweight title on a card that also includes Katie Taylor squaring off with Amanda Serrano. Boxing fans can get a host of bout bets at new UK sportsbooks with odds already available on some of the highlights planned for the summer and beyond.

A week after the Manchester spectacle, it’s Frank Warren’s turn to take centre stage. The O2 Arena show is headlined by Daniel Dubois facing Joe Joyce with the European, British and Commonwealth Heavyweight titles up for grabs. The bout has been rescheduled from its original April date as both fighters put their undefeated records on the line. The pair have combined for 24 professional wins, 22 of those coming by way of knockout. Anthony Yarde challenges Lyndon Arthur for the Commonwealth light heavyweight title. It will be Arthur’s first defence of the belt after securing it courtesy of a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Anim in Leeds last October.

Win over Mercer named as Lewis’ toughest fight

Lewis explained that although Holyfield stood out to him as an opponent, his majority decision win over Ray Mercer in May 1996 at Madison Square Garden was the toughest fight of his 44-bout professional career. Both fighters had won gold at the 1998 Olympics in Seoul and there was little to separate them after 12 rounds inside the squared circle. The New York clash saw Lewis coming out on top in two of the judges’ scorecards, while the third had the fight as a 95-95 draw. The victory moved the defending champion to a record of 29-1.

Mercer had a varied career in the fight business. As well as 44 bouts as a boxer he went on to compete as a kickboxer at the super heavyweight division but lost both contests he was involved in. His last hurrah came when knocking out former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia in just nine seconds in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships in 2009.

