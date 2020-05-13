TwitterFacebook

Mose Auimatagi Jnr excited for the future after signing in with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing

13 May 2020
Mose Auimatagi Jnr
Press Release

New Zealand standout Mose Auimatagi Jnr is raring to get back in the ring after it was announced he had linked up with Dragon Fire Boxing headed up by Oceania boxing kingpin Tony Tolj.

Auimatagi Jnr has had a baptism by fire since he turned professional, having already successfully competed for the WBA Oceania and OBPF Super Middleweight titles against now stablemate Kerry Foley. The heavy-hitting Kiwi has also held the New Zealand middleweight title on two occasions and holds a knockout win against world rated Reagan Dessaix who is also under the Dragon Fire Boxing banner.

Auimatagi Jnr opened up about his career success so far and his link-up with manager Tolj. He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have linked up with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing. Dragon Fire Boxing and Tony have established themselves as the most powerful company in the Oceania region, but it’s the honesty and professionalism that Tony has that really attracted me to them and I’m very excited about the future.

“I have not really had any easy fights as a pro. I’ve boxed an undefeated Welsh fighter away from home and won via knockout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker. I really enjoyed that experience and it showed me I have a big future in this sport. I hold wins over Kerry Foley and Reagan Dessaix who are both quality fighters so that should really show boxing fans who haven’t heard of me what level I am on.”

With the boxing world changing, Auimatagi Jnr along with his new management Dragon Fire Boxing, has established a plan of action moving forward for the Kiwi puncher. The 25-year-old stated his plans for the immediate future, “I want to clear up in the Oceania region and show that I am the best at super middleweight within Australia, New Zealand, and the surrounding areas. I really want to continue to develop by having real fights and I’m sure Tony will get me these opportunities.

“I’d like to fight the likes of Istvan Szili who beat Jayde Mitchell and I’d love a clash with Zach Dunn at some point. These are good level fighters but I believe I am more and ready to these types of talents and I believe that I am the best Oceania based fighter at 168 and 175.”

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over…

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

New date for Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev expected in coming weeks

Keith Thurman says loss to Manny Pacquiao has only made…

Mike Tyson reignited by the "gods of war"

Floyd Mayweather delivers message to Errol Spence Jr

Joseph Parker could face Lucas Browne in trans-Tasman "bubble"

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) is prepared to drop down a weight class for a fight with WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 27-0 (19). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian has also been linked to a showdown with count…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would be a

Evander Holyfield says a third fight with Mike Tyson would be a “win-win”. The 57-year-old former unified heavyweight champion stopped Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 and won by third-round disqualification the following year in the infamous ‘bite figh…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over photo

Eddie Hearn has recounted the story behind his short-lived promotion of Chris Eubank Jr. Hearn’s father Barry had promoted Chris Eubank Sr in the 1990s so it seemed a natural for Eddie to work with the father and son team in 2016. According to …

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith 29-2-1 (16) wants a fight with Kell Brook 39-2 (27) but insists he won’t chase him to make it happen. Brook, who lost his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr three years ago, has bee…

New date for Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev expected in coming weeks

The venue for the mandatory title defence between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) should be finalised within the next four weeks. According to the 39-year-old Bulgarian challenger’s manager Ivaylo G…

Keith Thurman says loss to Manny Pacquiao has only made him hungrier

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has opened up about his first professional loss to Manny Pacquaio 62-7-2 (39). The 31-year-old Floridian dropped a split decision to the future Hall of Famer in Las Vegas last Jul…

