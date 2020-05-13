Mose Auimatagi Jnr excited for the future after signing in with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

New Zealand standout Mose Auimatagi Jnr is raring to get back in the ring after it was announced he had linked up with Dragon Fire Boxing headed up by Oceania boxing kingpin Tony Tolj.

Auimatagi Jnr has had a baptism by fire since he turned professional, having already successfully competed for the WBA Oceania and OBPF Super Middleweight titles against now stablemate Kerry Foley. The heavy-hitting Kiwi has also held the New Zealand middleweight title on two occasions and holds a knockout win against world rated Reagan Dessaix who is also under the Dragon Fire Boxing banner.

Auimatagi Jnr opened up about his career success so far and his link-up with manager Tolj. He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have linked up with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing. Dragon Fire Boxing and Tony have established themselves as the most powerful company in the Oceania region, but it’s the honesty and professionalism that Tony has that really attracted me to them and I’m very excited about the future.

“I have not really had any easy fights as a pro. I’ve boxed an undefeated Welsh fighter away from home and won via knockout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker. I really enjoyed that experience and it showed me I have a big future in this sport. I hold wins over Kerry Foley and Reagan Dessaix who are both quality fighters so that should really show boxing fans who haven’t heard of me what level I am on.”

With the boxing world changing, Auimatagi Jnr along with his new management Dragon Fire Boxing, has established a plan of action moving forward for the Kiwi puncher. The 25-year-old stated his plans for the immediate future, “I want to clear up in the Oceania region and show that I am the best at super middleweight within Australia, New Zealand, and the surrounding areas. I really want to continue to develop by having real fights and I’m sure Tony will get me these opportunities.

“I’d like to fight the likes of Istvan Szili who beat Jayde Mitchell and I’d love a clash with Zach Dunn at some point. These are good level fighters but I believe I am more and ready to these types of talents and I believe that I am the best Oceania based fighter at 168 and 175.”

