MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of Dave Allen’s protégé

The 18-year-old has fought as a successful amateur under the tutelage of Allen for several years, and will now take his talents to the paid ranks as he joins his heavyweight mentor at MTK Global.

Murrell said: “I’m really excited to be working with MTK Global, they’re the best management company in boxing and it makes sense to join them after Dave joined them.

“I’ll be working with Dave who I see as the best trainer and the best coach in the world, and with Dave working with Jamie Moore, I’ll be working with Jamie too which is great.

“It’s the perfect team to be turning professional with and I’m really excited to get going, whenever that may be.”

Allen added: “I’m really excited to have Danny joining MTK Global. I’ve been training him for years and have seen the amazing progress he’s made. Turning over when he became 18 was always the plan, and the professional ranks are going to suit him perfectly.

“He’s joining the best team in boxing with MTK Global, so we can’t wait for him to get started and show everybody what he is capable of.”

News on Murrell’s professional debut will be announced in due course.

