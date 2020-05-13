TwitterFacebook

MTK Global to hold ‘Big Boxing Quiz’

13 May 2020
The ongoing pandemic has caused a huge impact around the world, and care homes have been seriously affected, with thousands of deaths sadly caused.

In order to help during this crisis, Barry Jones and Terry Kavanagh will host MTK Global’s jam-packed quiz full of boxing questions, with everybody eligible to play by purchasing an online ticket for the event.

Once a ticket has been purchased, they will be added to the Zoom call for Saturday’s night of entertainment, with all of the money raised going directly to helping care homes.

An online ticket for the quiz costs £5, and can be purchased. All participants will be sent the link via email for the live Zoom broadcast on Saturday ahead of the online event. Entries will close at 11:59pm on Friday 15 May.

Quizzing has become extremely popular in recent weeks as families and friends look to keep themselves occupied, so if you fancy yourself as a boxing expert, and want to help raise money for an incredible cause, this is your chance to do so.

Questions will cover all aspects of boxing from its inception right up to modern day trivia with some laughs along the way.

Saturday night is synonymous with boxing so whilst we can’t have live fight nights to entertain us, we can look to the past & immerse ourselves in boxing knowledge to fill the void.

Want to join these guys in the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: academyse.co.uk/boxing

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

