Ryan Garcia Headlines Episode Two of “Stars and Champions” on Impact Network

13 May 2020
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya.
Golden Boy Promotions undefeated rising lightweight contender, 21-year old Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs), will be the featured guest on the second episode of “Stars and Champions”, airing this Friday, May 15, 2020, on the Impact Network. The 30-minute broadcast, hosted by Dan Rafael, begins at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. Rafael gets confirmation on who Garcia wants next in the ring, and what he has been doing to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ryan Garcia and I have a great relationship and the topics we covered during our conversation were amazing,” said Dan Rafael. “He talked about his close friendship with Saul “Canelo” Alverez, how he’s like a big brother to him, and the unbelievable coaching he’s getting from their trainer Eddy Reynoso. In addition, Garcia talks about potential mega fights with Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez, all of whom are in their early to mid-twenties. We also discuss his routine during the pandemic, how he got introduced to the sport of boxing, as well as his self built social media empire. This is a must see episode of “Stars and Champions” if you’re a fan of Ryan Garcia, and boxing in general.”

“We are thrilled to have Ryan Garcia as our next guest,” said Royal Jackson, Impact executive producer of Stars and Champions. “The kid is only twenty-one and has a charisma about him that is unprecedented for a young man his age. Furthermore, to his incredible talent in the ring, he’s a down to earth individual who brings a breath of fresh air to the sport of boxing.”

“Ryan Garcia is coming off two incredible knockouts and his 6.1 million followers on Instagram is proof that he’s well on his way to becoming the next superstar in the sport.” stated Steve Marcano of SMM Boxing. “We are booking the biggest names in boxing on “Stars and Champions”.

“The Impact Network is rapidly becoming a household name in boxing,” said Rick Torres, Head of Business and Legal Affairs for SMM Boxing. “Our first show with Leonard Ellerbe was incredible and now we get to feature the young phenom, Ryan Garcia in our second episode. Boxing fans will enjoy this interview, that I can guarantee.”

The Impact Network airs “Stars and Champions” across all major cable, satellite, and digital channels. Impact is now broadcasting 24-hours a day, seven days a week, on DIRECTV’s Channel 380 or Channel 268, DISH Network’s Channel 268, Fios TV Channel 787, and Comcast’s Xfinity TV’s Channel 400. In addition, Impact Network can be viewed digitally on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, and Sling. “Stars and Champions” can also be viewed on the Impact Network website and mobile app. Please check local listings in your area for more information.

