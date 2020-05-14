TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn’t rule out promoting the fight

14 May 2020
evander-holyfield-mike-tyson-twitter-black-enterprise
Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Photo credit: Twitter
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned whether a return to the ring for Mike Tyson at 53 would be ethical.

Tyson has posted videos to his social media accounts over the past week showing the former undisputed heavyweight champion back in training, saying he would be opening to boxing exhibition bouts for charity.

But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has revealed mixed feelings about promoting such shows.

“They reached out to me. I had a call, a message, someone reached out to me and said ‘I wanna talk about Mike’,” Hearn said to British Boxing Television.

“I would probably like to see it. But I kind of feel like, and I know people will say ‘Well, you did the YouTube fight with KSI’, but is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend get back in the ring?

“I don’t know. He looks pretty dangerous, but I think it’s just the fascination of could he actually go in at 53 and do some damage in the division? Maybe, maybe not.

“There’s a fine line – and I’ve crossed it a couple of times – between integrity of the sport and entertainment delivering numbers.

“Our job is to deliver numbers for broadcasters but we have to keep it as close to the right mark as we can.

“I don’t know, stranger things have happened. We’ll see.”

Another former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has announced interest in a ring return and says he would be interested in a third fight with Tyson for charity.

At 57, that would make the combined age of the combatants 110.

“Fighters and legends are seeing other fighters make money for fights they think are insignificant,” Hearn said.

“Tyson isn’t thinking about wanting to come back to add to his legacy. He’s thinking how much I can get, simple. The answer is quite a lot of money.”

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn't rule out promoting the fight

