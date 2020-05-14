Floyd Mayweather denies claims he is broke

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather insists he is still financially stable and has no need to return to the ring.

The future hall of famer is believed to have career earnings of around USD$1 billion amassed during his 21-year professional career.

Mayweather hung up the gloves following his 10th round knockout of UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. The crossover fight earnt him around USD$200 million.

The 43-year-old American has been repeatedly linked to fights with old foe Manny Pacquiao – who he beat on points five years ago – and UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather scoffed at suggestions from former UFC star Chael Sonnen and rapper 50 Cent that he has frittered away his fortune.

“People keep saying, ‘Floyd ain’t got nobody, he don’t got this and he don’t got that, but I’m going to break certain things down,” Mayweather, who retired with a record of 50-0 (27), told Fight Hype.

“I don’t monitor nobody else’s pockets. Am I comfortable? Absolutely. Do I make seven figures every month? Absolutely. From smart investments? Absolutely.

“But if I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600m, why not? If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it.

“But there’s no number that’s worth me getting back in that ring and fighting these young fighters to get any type of wear and tear on my body.”

Mayweather doubled down on his intention to stay retired.

“Am I going to fight any fighters as of right now? No, I’m retired, I’m retired from the sport of boxing,” he added.

“I’m training, having fun, and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing, I’m not retired from business.

“When I beat Conor McGregor, they said, ‘That ain’t 50 fights’ but these guys are fighting and they are making a couple of dollars, they’re crazy.”

