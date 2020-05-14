Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world title to be taken seriously

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at top lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia 20-0 (17), saying he needs to win a world title before he can be taken seriously.

The 21-year-old Garcia scored three quality wins last year against Jose Lopez, Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca, all by knockout.

It wasn’t enough to impress Mayweather, who rates Garcia behind Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

See Also

“When someone showed me something with a little young fighter, an up and coming fighter, a kid named Ryan Garcia,” said Mayweather to Fight Hype. “Then I see a kid Teofimo Lopez, [Devin Haney], you got Tank [Davis].

“Someone showed me when he [Ryan Garcia] was talking about you guys ain’t Floyd Mayweather, as far as those guys using the shoulder roll.

“Listen, I take my hat off to those three fighters [Davis, Lopez and Haney] because those three fighters are world champions. And a guy [Garcia] that is trying to discredit those three fighters, he hasn’t even won a world title at all.

“That’s why I try to say that boxing is crazy nowadays. You knock guys for something that you haven’t even done yet.

“You can’t do that. So I’m saying when you look at the sport of boxing, if I’m a fighter, so I have to look at a Floyd Mayweather and say, ‘you know what? I want to be like a Floyd Mayweather before I say I want to be like Oscar Dela Hoya.’

“You have to know Oscar Dela Hoya to know the reasons why. I don’t have to say the reasons why.”

Mayweather insisted he wasn’t out to bash Garcia before claiming the undefeated Californian was run out of the Mayweather Boxing Gym after sparring Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

“I’m a stand-up guy, I’m an honest guy, and I don’t hide anything,” continued Mayweather. “I speak from the heart. And I’m going to give it to your raw and uncut, whether you like it or not.

“I’m not here to bash anyone, even the fighter Garcia. I’m not here to bash him. This is the same fighter that came to the Mayweather Boxing Gym and boxed Rolly and ran out of the gym.

“This is the same fighter. No, I wasn’t there, but we got plenty of footage. So before you call out Devin Haney, before you call out the Lopez champion, and before you call out Gervonta Davis, get passed Rolly first.

“I gave him [Ryan] this offer a long time ago. He’s ducking Rolly. All we got to do is this. Once again, I’m not bashing the young fighter, but I speak the truth.

“If you’re in the sport of boxing right now, you have to be thankful for a Floyd Mayweather because I transcended the whole sport. Fighters are getting bigger paydays because of Floyd Mayweather.

“As a matter of fact, in sports period. Athletes are getting paid more because of Floyd Mayweather.

“Of course, I was a pioneer of random blood and urine testing. I talked about that years ago.”

Mayweather defended his legacy, insisting he was harshly treated by his critics.

“Everyone, all the critics, said I was a scared fighter. Being scared and being smart are two different things,” he said.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.