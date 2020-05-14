Terence Crawford sends ominous warning to Kell Brook

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) has promised to take care of Kell Brook 39-2 (27) regardless of the weight the fight happens at.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports that Crawford is interested in facing the 34-year-old Brit, who ended a 14-month layoff with a seventh-round knockout victory over Mark DeLuca in February.

“A couple of months ago, in February, there was a lot of chatter about Kell Brook, and Crawford says ‘I’ll go up in weight, he can come down, I don’t care. I’ll take care of him. I want to fight him’,” DuBoef said.

“Kell and his team have reached out to us, and I think we were going to – representatives of Top Rank were going to be meeting with him in New York for those March events.”

Negotiations for the fight have been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but Brook previously told Sky Sports he is ready for the challenge when boxing resumes.

“I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page,” said Brook.

“Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight.”

The welterweight division is one of the deepest in boxing, with undefeated IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and future hall of famer and WBA champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) both competing in the 147-pound division.

“We’re in a pause right now. Terence is a very, very special fighter,” said DuBoef. “Probably pound-for-pound one or two on everybody’s list, in a great division.

“People have talked about him and Errol Spence, people have talked about him and Pacquiao, so he has lots of matches to be made.

“He’s just a special fighter with great boxing ability, power, and he’s come up the ranks by that door opening, and he took that opportunity against (Yuriorkis) Gamboa and really made a name for himself.

“He’s doing terrific and we look forward to getting him back in the ring as soon as possible.”

