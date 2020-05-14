Tyson Fury would rather give Deontay Wilder another battering than pay him step-aside money

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury insists he will not pay Deontay Wilder any step-aside money to secure a fight with unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Wilder has already exercised his right to an immediate rematch with the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ following his seventh-round knockout loss in February.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Wilder wanted a USD$10 million payment and a guaranteed fight against the winner of Fury-Joshua to step aside.

But Fury says he would rather fight Wilder for a third time before moving on to a fight with the WBA, IBF and WBO champ.

“I think we’ve got the rematch with Wilder on as well at some point,” Fury said in an Instagram live video on Thursday.

“Then we’ve got two AJ fights, well one and then obviously when I batter him he’ll want a rematch.

“Wilder’s got a rematch clause. Some newspaper reported that he wanted $10 million to step aside.

“But I’m not paying him no money to step aside, I’d rather take his scalp again.

“I’ll beat him in the ring, that’s how I’ll get him out of the way.

“I wouldn’t pay him $2 million to step aside – I’d rather give him another battering again.

“I’m going to take him out again for the third time, hopefully at the end of the year, and then we’re going to go into 2021 with the biggest fight in boxing history between two undefeated British heavyweights, me and AJ, and we’re going to battle it out for all the gold.

“There used to be a three-headed monster in this division – me, Wilder and Joshua – and then Ruiz knocked out Joshua, burst that bubble, broke him in, and then I broke in the Bronze Bomber.

“Three became two and then two became one, and now I’m a standalone soldier.

“And they all need to come through me now and it’s not an easy task because I guard the gate.”

