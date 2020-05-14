Why Deontay Wilder And Daniel Dubois Will Not Imminently Fight, Despite Frank Warren’s Assertion That His Fighter Has What It Takes To Win

While Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce await their showdown for the vacant European and British crowns on, scheduled for July 11th at London’s 02 arena, Dubois has received an uplift after trainer Alan Smith verbalised his opinion that his charge could beat former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder now.

Worldboxingnews.com reported him saying, “I think he beats Wilder now. Wilder is a bully who was shown up by Tyson Fury.”

Frank Warren also echoed Smith’s opinion.

The promoter told ‘The Lockdown Lowdown’: “Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay. Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time. Daniel’s big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too. But he’s a good boxer. I’ve said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth. I’ve been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, I’ll have no doubt he’ll show you. Daniel is the best heavyweight prospect on Planet Earth and he’ll have far too much for Deontay Wilder. I truly believe that.”

Anybody who is well informed about the current developments in boxing knows that the American’s sights right now are on a third fight with Tyson Fury after he was knocked out for the first time in his career in February. That first defeat effectively ended his five year reign as a champion. So, obviously the chances of a fight between Dubois and Wilder happening any time soon is very slim.

Nevertheless, Warren is just doing his job in promoting his boxer and carefully constructing his name for the public. And who is to say that Wilder would not be interested in facing Dubois in about a year from now, especially if the Brit remains still unbeaten then and Deontay comes unstuck against Fury once more. An attempt to overcome a talented prospect with a fair amount of hype behind him might prove too much for Wilder to turn down in order to get back into the title picture.

If a fight was scheduled between Dubois and Wilder now then it’s probably safe to say that Wilder would be the betting favourite. He has more experience and tons of fighting heart, the latter being something that Dubois needs to prove that he has. And he can only answer that by being in a contest where an opponent gives him some serious problems to solve. At still only 14-0, Daniel still needs to keep building and learning. We have seen what happens before when boxers take shortcuts. They often do not work out in their favour.

Frank’s assertion that Dubois’ jab is “Larry Holmes-like” is a bold statement to make and not one that most will surely be onboard with. Lennox Lewis was also one of the best jabbers in heavyweight history but you would be hard pressed to find someone who thinks his was better than Larry’s. However, the masses will surely lap up his words.

At the end of the day, Warren’s and Smith’s statements are not something one should read too much into.

In boxing, actions speak louder than words.

