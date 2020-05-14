TwitterFacebook

Why Deontay Wilder And Daniel Dubois Will Not Imminently Fight, Despite Frank Warren’s Assertion That His Fighter Has What It Takes To Win

14 May 2020
DUBOIS vs WILDER
Write For Us
Lee Daley

Lee has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years.

KO Boxing Forum

While Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce await their showdown for the vacant European and British crowns on, scheduled for July 11th at London’s 02 arena, Dubois has received an uplift after trainer Alan Smith verbalised his opinion that his charge could beat former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder now.

Worldboxingnews.com reported him saying, “I think he beats Wilder now. Wilder is a bully who was shown up by Tyson Fury.”

Frank Warren also echoed Smith’s opinion.

See Also

The promoter told ‘The Lockdown Lowdown’: “Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay. Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time. Daniel’s big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too. But he’s a good boxer. I’ve said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth. I’ve been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, I’ll have no doubt he’ll show you. Daniel is the best heavyweight prospect on Planet Earth and he’ll have far too much for Deontay Wilder. I truly believe that.”

dubois-joyce (8)

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois still have business to solve.

Anybody who is well informed about the current developments in boxing knows that the American’s sights right now are on a third fight with Tyson Fury after he was knocked out for the first time in his career in February. That first defeat effectively ended his five year reign as a champion. So, obviously the chances of a fight between Dubois and Wilder happening any time soon is very slim.

Nevertheless, Warren is just doing his job in promoting his boxer and carefully constructing his name for the public. And who is to say that Wilder would not be interested in facing Dubois in about a year from now, especially if the Brit remains still unbeaten then and Deontay comes unstuck against Fury once more. An attempt to overcome a talented prospect with a fair amount of hype behind him might prove too much for Wilder to turn down in order to get back into the title picture.

If a fight was scheduled between Dubois and Wilder now then it’s probably safe to say that Wilder would be the betting favourite. He has more experience and tons of fighting heart, the latter being something that Dubois needs to prove that he has. And he can only answer that by being in a contest where an opponent gives him some serious problems to solve. At still only 14-0, Daniel still needs to keep building and learning. We have seen what happens before when boxers take shortcuts. They often do not work out in their favour.

450px-Holmes_jabs_Leon_Spinks

Larry Holmes is widely considered to be the best jabber in heavyweight history.

Frank’s assertion that Dubois’ jab is “Larry Holmes-like” is a bold statement to make and not one that most will surely be onboard with. Lennox Lewis was also one of the best jabbers in heavyweight history but you would be hard pressed to find someone who thinks his was better than Larry’s. However, the masses will surely lap up his words.

At the end of the day, Warren’s and Smith’s statements are not something one should read too much into.

In boxing, actions speak louder than words.

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Terence Crawford sends ominous warning to Kell Brook

Terence Crawford sends ominous warning to Kell Brook

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn't rule out promoting the fight

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn't rule out…

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world title to be taken seriously

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world…

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with "no knockout"…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would be a

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight, says it would…

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over photo

Chris Eubank Jr missed out on Gennady Golovkin fight over…

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

Liam Smith wants Kell Brook but won't be chasing him

TOP STORIES

Terence Crawford sends ominous warning to Kell Brook

Terence Crawford sends ominous warning to Kell Brook

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) has promised to take care of Kell Brook 39-2 (27) regardless of the weight the fight happens at. Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports that Crawford is interested in facing the 34-year-…

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn't rule out…

Eddie Hearn questions Mike Tyson comeback but doesn't rule out promoting the fight

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned whether a return to the ring for Mike Tyson at 53 would be ethical. Tyson has posted videos to his social media accounts over the past week showing the former undisputed heavyweight champion back …

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world…

Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia, says he needs a world title to be taken seriously

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at top lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia 20-0 (17), saying he needs to win a world title before he can be taken seriously. The 21-year-old Garcia scored three quality wins last year against Jose Lopez, Romero Duno and …

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue…

Bob Arum taps Daniel Kinahan to find Middle East venue for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight

Bob Arum has tasked MTK Global co-founder Daniel Kinahan with finding a site in the Middle East to host Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua. The 88-year-old Top Rank boss co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren while MTK …

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with "no knockout"…

Evander Holyfield wants third Mike Tyson fight with

Evander Holyfield says he is in phenomenal shape and would welcome a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson as long as it is not a “knockout grudge match”. The 57-year-old knocked out Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 before winning by disqualification in…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face…

Dmitry Bivol prepared to move down in weight to face Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) is prepared to drop down a weight class for a fight with WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 27-0 (19). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian has also been linked to a showdown with count…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US