Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

15 May 2020
Demsey-McKean
Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean. Photo credit: David Nielsen
Undefeated Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean wants to face Joseph Parker, insisting he is a bigger threat than compatriot Lucas Browne.

While international fights are on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there are whispers that Australia and New Zealand could reopen their borders sooner rather than later as both countries have seen relatively minimal effects from the deadly virus.

McKean 18-0 (12) believes he has the style to defeat former WBO heavyweight champion Parker 27-2 (21).

“I’m very blessed to be talked about even fighting Joseph Parker. It has been crazy, my phone is going wild and every day I am getting messages on social media about this fight,” the 6-foot-6 Queensland southpaw told Boxing News Now.

“It definitely is the fight that the Australian public is demanding and I’m sure New Zealand boxing fans would much rather see Parker in a real fight against a live opponent than against a washed-up fighter.

“I am definitely a live opponent and I would argue the most live opponent in the Oceania region right now.

“I think this fight makes a lot of sense and it would be a fantastic fight for Australia and New Zealand. I have a great team led by Angelo Di Carlo and I trust them to do everything in their power to make the fight happen.”

The potential fight could take place as early as August.

“I believe the fight is a close fight. Parker has struggled with southpaws before so that would give me the advantage, to begin with,” McKean continued.

“I believe I am far beyond the level of those fighters he has clashed with in the past and I believe that my record proves that.

“I don’t want to disrespect Joseph in any way, he is a great fighter and he has done wonderful things for boxing in the Oceania region as a whole. I just think I would cause him all sorts of issues and I don’t have an ounce of quit in me.

“If it turned into a brawl I would brawl if I have too. If I have to stick to my boxing to win, I can do that as well.”

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

