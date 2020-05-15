TwitterFacebook

Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk likely headed abroad

15 May 2020
UsykChisoraPresser_resMain
Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora. Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora could face Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight clash outside of the UK, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at The O2 in London on May 23 but the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn said the fight would not take place in July but could possibly be rescheduled for August.

“It will wait in the short term. It is not in the initial four-week period,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“I spoke to Alexander Krassyuk of K2 Promotions [Usyk’s representatives] and we are looking at alternative options for that venue.

“In time you will see crowds return but at what level? One-thousand? Ten-thousand? Eighty-thousand?

“There are options to stage things with a slightly smaller crowd but in a unique environment that we’re looking at [in the UK]. That’s outside of our initial return.

“There are a number of countries right now saying: ‘We want to bring major sport back and show the world that we’re open to business’.

“That might apply to a fight like Usyk vs Chisora.”

The British Boxing Board of Control has indicated the sport will return in the UK in July with a maximum of five fights on each bill.

There will be pre-fight COVID-19 testing and mandatory pre-fight quarantine.

Hearn has conceded Anthony Joshua will fight just once this calendar year, with his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev still awaiting a new date and location.

“The focus remains the same – do the fight in the UK,” Hearn said. “We have also now conceded that AJ will only fight once this year.

“Before it was all about getting that fight in early-August to make sure we could fight in December. Because of the preparation needed and the magnitude of his shows, AJ will only box once in 2020.

“We hope between September and December live gates will return to the UK. There is also a chance they won’t – if that’s the case, we will take the fight elsewhere.

“We have had a number of approaches from the Middle East, China and Croatia to stage the fight.

“We want to give ourselves every opportunity to stage it in the UK but we know it may not be possible.”

