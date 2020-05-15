TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte demands immediate title shot against Tyson Fury

15 May 2020
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
Anthony Cocks

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has demanded WBC champion Tyson Fury face him rather than Deontay Wilder.

Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in February, while Whyte remains the number contender for the championship.

“I’ve waited long enough now and I’ve been mandatory and number one for long enough now. The WBC have got to uphold their end of their bargain,” Whyte told the Press Association.

“I’ve more than done my bit, I’ve more than done what’s required of me and what’s been asked of me. I just want to be full WBC world champion. It’s one of the highest prizes in sport, the WBC heavyweight championship.

“It’s all good fighting people because I’m a fighter and just winning fights and knocking everyone out, that’s all good and enjoyable but you need a belt to secure the history and cross it off the list.

“I want to be able to say ‘I was WBC or WBA or IBF or WBO heavyweight champion of the world’.”

Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract with Fury, but the previously undefeated American is currently convalescing from an operation to repair his left bicep.

Whyte says he is ready to step in for Wilder if he is still unfit once boxing resumes.

“I don’t see why not because Deontay Wilder is injured, I’ve been the number one challenger for a long time so Fury should just fight me next,” Whyte continued.

“Let’s have a massive fight and get rid of this WBC mandatory and number one contender nonsense.”

Whyte is currently focused on his next bout against Alexander Povetkin, which is loosely planned to take place at the end of July or early August.

Speaking from his training camp in Portugal, Whyte said he trusts his promoter Eddie Hearn and the British Boxing Board of Control to put fighter safety first in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“When there is something going on that you don’t know, there’s always a safety concern,” he said.

“But Eddie knows what he’s doing, the British Boxing Board of Control know what they’re doing and I’ve got my team around me.

“Even here, two of my team are medical professionals so they’re constantly monitoring everything, checking everything, constantly sterilising everything and making sure everything’s good.

“On the professional side, the board is very careful and sensitive in dealing with this matter. They’ll set the rules and regulations that they’ll constantly be reviewing and updating. I’m sure it’s going to be as safe as it can be.”

