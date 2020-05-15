TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be too smart for him

15 May 2020
It is unlikely at this point that we will ever see Terence Crawford fight Manny Pacquiao.
Anthony Cocks

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) has heaped praise on old amateur rival Danny Garcia 36-2 (21).

The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw believes Garcia comes in for undue criticism despite only losing twice in close decision fights to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter in world title fights.

“Danny Garcia is a great fighter,” Crawford said during a recent video interview with ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people about Danny Garcia ever since they’ve been saying that he’s cherry-picking. I know he’s not.”

Crawford firsthand experience of Garcia, fighting him twice in the unpaid ranks for a win and a loss.

“Me and Danny actually fought twice,” he continued. “I know what strengths he presents. He can box, he can bang. He’s strong, he can take a punch. He’s always in shape.

“When you fight Danny, you always have to be on your A-game. If you’re up on points, he’s going to bring it and you have to be ready for it.”

Garcia, 32, is the mandatory contender for Crawford’s WBO belt. He was last in action in January when he outpointed Ivan Redkach at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Despite his praise for Garcia, Crawford firmly believes he has the style to defeat the Philly boxer.

“I just feel like my style and his style are good for each other,” Crawford added. “You have two counterpunchers, two strong fighters, a little bit of history behind it. We’re both 1-1. Anything Danny can do, I can do as well.

“What I think separates us is my boxing IQ, me being able to switch up and being able to box and my speed.”

