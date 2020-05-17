Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in heavyweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora says he doesn’t understand why former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko retired.

The 44-year-old Ukrainian hasn’t fought since losing by 11th round knockout to Anthony Joshua in a close fight three years ago.

Klitschko has reportedly offered to spar Chisora’s next opponent Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their upcoming fight which is likely to be rescheduled abroad due to the coronavirus.

“Wladimir is a good fighter, the guy’s in shape,” Chisora told Sky Sports. “The problem is with him, it’s straightforward, I don’t know why he retired.

“He could still be causing commotion in the heavyweight game. What reason he retired, I don’t understand why. He only lost to Tyson Fury and AJ, but if he wanted to come back, I think he can come back and knock some people out in the game.

“For him helping Usyk, I’m happy with that, I’m cool with that. But he’s not going to help him when he’s inside the ring is he? With me.

“He can come help me too, if I ask for it too.”

Klitschko was scheduled to face Chisora in 2010 but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Two years later Chisora went the distance against Klitschko’s older brother Vitali in an unsuccessful bid for the WBC heavyweight championship.

Chisora could earn another world title shot if he dethrones Usyk, who is the WBO number one contender to unified heavyweight champion Joshua.

The 36-year-old Londoner admits it has been difficult to find sparring partners that can replicate Usyk’s tricky southpaw style.

“There’s nobody,” he said. “It’s a lie if I say I want to get this guy, he boxes like Usyk, it’s a lie.

“Nobody. There’s nobody out there.”

