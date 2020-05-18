TwitterFacebook

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

18 May 2020
Tyson-Holyfield-Getty
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Photo credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Evander Holyfield says a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson is close to being finalised.

The 53-year-old Tyson and Holyfield, 57, have both recently posted videos of themselves in training to social media with view to lining up exhibition bouts in the near future.

Holyfield knocked out Tyson in 11 rounds in 1996 before winning by disqualification in the infamous “bite fight” the following year.

The fight between the two former undisputed heavyweight champion – with a combined age of 110 – would take place for charity.

Speaking to The 3 Point Conversation, Holyfield said: “His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together, but it’s coming that way.

“If it happens, then that’s no problem.

“Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something. When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together.

“They must be coming together to do this like this.

“Well the point of the comeback – somebody just made up the names themselves – I’d been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions.

“Meaning that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I wanted to help the kids.

“I wanted to come back and be able to show the kids that if you take care of your body at a young age, if you don’t get bad habits, you don’t gotta put them down.

“Then at an old age you ain’t got to be worried about what type of person you’re going to be or if somebody going to have to help you.”

Holyfield 44-10-2 (29) hasn’t fought since 2011 when he knocked out Brian Nielson in 10.

Tyson last saw action 15 years ago when he was upset by towering Irishman Kevin McBride, leaving a pro record of 50-6 (44).

