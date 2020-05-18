TwitterFacebook

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

18 May 2020
Mikey Garcia
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has reaffirmed his desire to face Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas in February.

Pacquiao, 41, outpointed previously undefeated Keith Thurman to claim the WBA 147-pound belt in July.

See Also

Garcia revealed that discussions to make the fight were already underway before the coronavirus hit.

“That’s the fight that I would pursue the most,” said Garcia to Matchroom Boxing.

“That would be a terrific fight, first of all, and exciting fight. Pacquiao is a living legend, he comes to fight and he’s the greatest.

“I would definitely pursue a fight. That would just add to my legacy to be able to get in the ring and compete with the man himself.

“Before my fight with Jessie, we were already having discussions and conversations with Team Pacquiao about a fight. They were on board, and they liked the idea.

“Obviously, they have other options as well, but they did like the idea enough at least to entertain the possibility of a fight between us.

“Unfortunately, with all this stuff going around, we had to slow down. But if things clear up, I think that would be a great fight, you know?

“Plus, it had already been brought up years ago as a maybe, possible future fight between Manny and myself.

“I think the door is probably better now and open more than ever before. At least now that I’m fighting at welterweight, I feel better.”

Garcia, who won his first world title belt at featherweight, doesn’t believe size would be a factor against the Filipino southpaw.

“Manny isn’t a big natural welterweight like some of the other guys,” he said.

“So that at least gives me a size-wise, more competitive closeness compared to the other guys. But I think that’s a great matchup.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in heavyweight division

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in…

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be too smart for him

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be…

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk likely headed abroad

Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk likely headed abroad

Dillian Whyte demands immediate title shot against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte demands immediate title shot against Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua to fight just once this year ahead of two-bout series with Tyson Fury in 2021

Anthony Joshua to fight just once this year ahead of…

TOP STORIES

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Eddie Hearn has revealed ambitious plans to restart boxing in his own backyard. The Matchroom Boxing boss, who lives in Essex, outlined his blueprint in an interview with Sportsmail. “Financially this will be painful for us but after the moment…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has reaffirmed his desire to face Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a unanimous decisi…

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson is close to being finalised. The 53-year-old Tyson and Holyfield, 57, have both recently posted videos of themselves in training to social media with view to lining up exhibition bouts…

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in…

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in heavyweight division

Dereck Chisora says he doesn’t understand why former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko retired. The 44-year-old Ukrainian hasn’t fought since losing by 11th round knockout to Anthony Joshua in a close fight three years ago. Klitschko has …

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be…

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be too smart for him

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) has heaped praise on old amateur rival Danny Garcia 36-2 (21). The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw believes Garcia comes in for undue criticism despite only losing twice in close decision fights…

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean calls out Joseph Parker

Undefeated Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean wants to face Joseph Parker, insisting he is a bigger threat than compatriot Lucas Browne. While international fights are on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there are whispers that Austr…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US