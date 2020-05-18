Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has reaffirmed his desire to face Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas in February.

Pacquiao, 41, outpointed previously undefeated Keith Thurman to claim the WBA 147-pound belt in July.

Garcia revealed that discussions to make the fight were already underway before the coronavirus hit.

“That’s the fight that I would pursue the most,” said Garcia to Matchroom Boxing.

“That would be a terrific fight, first of all, and exciting fight. Pacquiao is a living legend, he comes to fight and he’s the greatest.

“I would definitely pursue a fight. That would just add to my legacy to be able to get in the ring and compete with the man himself.

“Before my fight with Jessie, we were already having discussions and conversations with Team Pacquiao about a fight. They were on board, and they liked the idea.

“Obviously, they have other options as well, but they did like the idea enough at least to entertain the possibility of a fight between us.

“Unfortunately, with all this stuff going around, we had to slow down. But if things clear up, I think that would be a great fight, you know?

“Plus, it had already been brought up years ago as a maybe, possible future fight between Manny and myself.

“I think the door is probably better now and open more than ever before. At least now that I’m fighting at welterweight, I feel better.”

Garcia, who won his first world title belt at featherweight, doesn’t believe size would be a factor against the Filipino southpaw.

“Manny isn’t a big natural welterweight like some of the other guys,” he said.

“So that at least gives me a size-wise, more competitive closeness compared to the other guys. But I think that’s a great matchup.”

