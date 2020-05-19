TwitterFacebook

Deeney, Carragher and Barton debate Project Restart

19 May 2020
This week the duo are joined by big-hitters from the footballing world as Champions League winner and Sky Sports Football pundit Jamie Carragher, Watford F.C. captain Troy Deeney and Fleetwood Town F.C manager Joey Barton debate ‘Project Restart’ – the Premier League’s attempts to resume the season that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic on March 13.

“We’re obviously planning our own return but football seems to have a range of hurdles to overcome in a short space of time before the restart,” said Hearn. “It’s another fascinating chat this time with Jamie, Joey and Troy to get some real insight from those involved in the game.”

“It’s another great episode,” added Bellew. “Joey is a clever individual. Troy’s got an inspiring story, I’ve admired him from afar from years and it’s always a pleasure to speak with my mate Carra.”

