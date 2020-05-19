TwitterFacebook

Keith Hunter Recovered from Hand Injury Ready to Face Top Contenders

19 May 2020
Keith Hunter
Photo Credit: Mario Serrano / Prince Ranch Boxing
Press Release

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super lightweight contender, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (12-0, 7 KOs), has fully recovered from a hand injury suffered in his last fight with Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (12-3-1, 6 KOs), a 10-round bout that headlined on ShoBox back in February of this year.

Hunter, a Las Vegas native, is eager to face all top contenders when boxing returns. The super lightweight contender is currently ranked #13 by the WBA, meaning his shot at the top of the division is coming soon.

“I am ready to face the best in the division and I feel even better since my hand has fully healed with this time off,” explained Hunter, who ready to prove himself once again. “I was supposed to fight Shonjahon Ergashev and Malik Hawinks, so I’d like to fight them first, but honestly, a fight with any of the world champions is a challenge I’m ready for now. I willing and ready to face the best!”

Hunter, who is managed by Greg Hannley, is staying ready as he awaits a phone call that boxing is back.

“Keith Hunter is ready for his shot at the best in the division,” said manager Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Keith has defeated two fighters signed by Mayweather Promotions in his last three consecutive bouts. He is getting national attention and his ranking in the WBA gets him closer to a world title shot. Now is Keith Hunter’s time.”

“I just know that I am gifted and want to win a world title to further my father’s legacy,” Hunter continued. “I am so focused, I just want to bring great entertainment to people who are in need of things to do, and if I can fight for a title, that’d even be better.”

Keith Hunter is promoted by Greg Cohen, founder, and CEO of Greg Cohen Promotions.

TOP STORIES

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank is planning to bring boxing back in a big way with biweekly fight cards at an MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas from June 9, according to chairman Bob Arum. Each card will feature four to five fights on Tuesdays and Thursday…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Eddie Hearn has revealed ambitious plans to restart boxing in his own backyard. The Matchroom Boxing boss, who lives in Essex, outlined his blueprint in an interview with Sportsmail. “Financially this will be painful for us but after the moment…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has reaffirmed his desire to face Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a unanimous decisi…

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says a third fight with old rival Mike Tyson is close to being finalised. The 53-year-old Tyson and Holyfield, 57, have both recently posted videos of themselves in training to social media with view to lining up exhibition bouts…

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in…

Dereck Chisora believes Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in heavyweight division

Dereck Chisora says he doesn’t understand why former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko retired. The 44-year-old Ukrainian hasn’t fought since losing by 11th round knockout to Anthony Joshua in a close fight three years ago. Klitschko has …

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be…

Terence Crawford defends Danny Garcia but says he would be too smart for him

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) has heaped praise on old amateur rival Danny Garcia 36-2 (21). The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw believes Garcia comes in for undue criticism despite only losing twice in close decision fights…

