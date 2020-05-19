Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Larry Holmes believes the mooted Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield fight should go ahead.

And the former world heavyweight champion believes a solid showing from either of them could lead to a fight with someone ranked in the top 10.

Tyson, 53, recently returned to the gym and has posted a series of short videos to social media showing age has diminished his speed or power.

Holyfield, 57, has followed suit by posting training clips of his own.

Both camps have indicated they would be interested in boxing an exhibition for charity.

British promoter Eddie Hearn has said it would be “a bit irresponsible” to allow Tyson to don the gloves again, but Holmes – who reigned as heavyweight champ from 1978 to 1985 – disagrees.

“If these guys want to do it, I’d say go ahead and do it, I’m not going to say don’t do it,” said Holmes on behalf of @trcksuits.

“They get a chance to show what they got and if they look good enough, they’re probably going to get an opportunity to fight somebody in the top 10.”

Tyson and Holyfield fought twice in the 1990s. The first bout in 1996 ended in victory for Holyfield by 11th round knockout. The following year Tyson was disqualified in the third round after gnawing off part of Holyfield’s ear in the infamous “bite fight”.

“Evander Holyfield is a good fight for Mike Tyson, but it’s also a bad fight because Holyfield knows him,” Holmes added.

“He fought him, beat him up. So Mike Tyson would have to worry about that, he’s going to worry about it, it will be in his mind – ‘Holyfield can hit me with this, that, this’.

“He will try to be careful and that might hurt him.”

Holmes, who fought professionally until he was 51, is familiar with both boxers. He lost a 12-round decision to Holyfield in 1992 and was knocked out in four by Tyson in 1988. It was the only time he was stopped in his 75-fight pro career.

