Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

20 May 2020
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes people have consistently underestimated him because of his appearance.

The 31-yer-old Brit bashed previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder into submission over seven rounds in their rematch to claim the Mexican sanctioning body’s green belt in February.

Fury says he wants to emulate the career of Wladimir Klitschko, who he defeated on points in 2015 to annex the WBA, IBF and WBO championships.

“I’ve achieved more than any active heavyweight alive today,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“No-one can come close to what I’ve achieved. I’m happy with where I am in my career and what I’m doing. If I never have another boxing fight, I’ll be happy. I’ve completed the game.

“I’ve won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done.

“If I don’t box again, I’m happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we’re going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders.

“Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing and continuing. I ain’t boxing for money, I ain’t boxing for fame, I ain’t boxing for a belt. I’m boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it.

“Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all, but I box now, because I love boxing and I’ve been doing it all my life. Why walk away when I’m still only young?

“Hopefully I box until I have a good sit down with all the team and we all decide it’s time to walk away, while I’m on top, and then sail away into the sunset, and then who knows what will happen after that.”

Fury didn’t fight for two-and-a-half-years after the Klitschko win and stacked on 100-pounds in weight.

“They said I’d never do it, they said I would never have the dedication,” said Fury.

“Then they wrote me off because I wasn’t body beautiful like everybody else, then they wrote me off because the heavyweight champion of the world was Wladimir Klitschko.

“I had to go to Germany, that was a write-off, and then they wrote me off because I went to 28 stone and had mental health problems, but that couldn’t keep me down.

“Then they wrote me off because I had to fight the biggest puncher in the history of boxing after only two, petty comeback fights, but that didn’t keep me down.

“Then they wrote me off, because I’m all washed up and I can’t take a punch anymore, and then they wrote me off because I got a massive cut. Then they wrote me off because I had 10 changes of trainers.

“Then they wrote me off because Wilder was going to be better the second time around, and then they wrote me off because they said they didn’t believe in what I was going to do and I’m a feather-duster puncher, and I can’t crack an egg, and I’m useless.

“But here I am today, stand-alone heavyweight, leading superstar in boxing. I’m still fat, still ugly, still bald, still a big man, and I’m still unstoppable.”

