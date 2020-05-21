TwitterFacebook

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

21 May 2020
Danny Garcia
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall.

The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds.

WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is WBC and IBF boss Spence Jr.

“I was told either him or Manny Pacquiao,” said Garcia 36-2 (21) on the AK & Barak Show.

“I know I said September on [Instagram Live], but it should be in the fall. I don’t wanna say. I don’t wanna give false information, like September. But it may be in the fall. Either him or Manny Pacquiao. So, that’s what I was told.”

Pacquiao, 41, turned back the clock to defeat previously unbeaten American Keith Thurman over the championship distance last July.

The 30-year-old Spence Jr added the WBC crown to his IBF title with a point win over Shawn Porter last September before suffering facial injuries in a single-car accident weeks later.

Garcia says he has no preference on who to face.

“You know, it doesn’t matter to me at this point,” he said. “Both of them are champions. Spence would be better because I would win two titles. I would also become a five-time world champion.

“But even beating a legend in Manny Pacquiao would be… that’ll be a great thing for my legacy. So, it doesn’t matter to me at this point.”

The fight against Redkach turned out to be a blessing in disguise with the global coronavirus pandemic shutting down boxing worldwide months later.

“I was supposed to fight Spence in January,” Garcia said. “Remember, January 25th I was supposed to fight him. The fight was done, and I’m glad I did fight in January.

“If I didn’t fight in January, I would’ve been out the ring for a long time because no one knew about COVID-19. I’m glad I pushed for a fight and I’m glad I got a fight. I would’ve been out the ring for a long time.

“I just feel like everything happens for a reason. You know, I got the southpaw. Now, whoever’s next, Manny or Spence, most likely, it may be looking more like Spence.

“But if Manny says yes, then it’s Manny.”

