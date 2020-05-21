TwitterFacebook

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

21 May 2020
1 Z7IGrS_9rxldBTEqxz7hPA
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) has lashed out at Floyd Mayweather after video emerged on social media showing his promoter and mentor training rival lightweight Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15).

The 25-year-old from Baltimore reacted angrily in a series of messages on social media, labelling Mayweather the opposition and challenging him to a fight.

Mayweather, 43, retired in 2017 following his 10th round knockout of UFC star Conor McGregor with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27).

See Also

The 21-year-old Haney has been publishing a series of images and video footage from the Mayweather Boxing Club to his social media accounts in an apparent attempt to taunt Davis.

One of the clips shows Mayweather – who recently revealed his desire to become a coach following the death of his uncle and trainer Roger Mayweather – putting Haney through his paces on the pads.

“You wanna be the best, I’m gonna show you how,” Mayweather says in one training clip with Haney.

Mayweather’s newfound friendship with Haney has created friction with Davis, who has previously voiced his frustration at his lack of ring activity and high-profile fights.

The footage of his old mentor training his rival has not gone down well.

“I’ve been doing well by my lonely… both of their ass the opps [opposition] anyway,” Davis wrote on Instagram.

“I’m ready to fight whoever… including Floyd. That’s not trolling, them facts.”

Davis was due to fly out to the Mayweather Boxing Club for a training camp it appears those plans have been scrapped following the emergence of the training footage.

“I was gonna do camp in Vegas but now that’s over wit!” he tweeted.

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the ring

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the…

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury “just another opponent” after the self-styled Gypsy King predicted he would “batter” Joshua in their proposed four-belt unification bout. Early negotiations are underway to match WBA, WBO and IBF champion Jos…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Rising Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean 18-0 (12) is demanding a shot at trans-Tasman rival and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21). McKean is looking to land the assignment ahead of fellow Aussie Lucas Browne 29-2 (25). …

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III…

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

Promoter Eddie Hearn is still hopeful of making a third fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) and Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (25) on the other side of the global coronavirus pandemic. Alvarez was expected to face Billy Joe Saunders at supe…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the ring

Anthony Joshua has backed Mike Tyson’s plans for a comeback. The 53-year-old Tyson, who last fought professionally 15 years ago, has been teasing a comeback with a series of short training clips on social media. Old foe Evander Holyfield, 57, a…

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) has lashed out at Floyd Mayweather after video emerged on social media showing his promoter and mentor training rival lightweight Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15). The 25-year-old from Baltimore reacted angrily in …

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall. The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds. WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is W…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US