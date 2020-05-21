Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) has lashed out at Floyd Mayweather after video emerged on social media showing his promoter and mentor training rival lightweight Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15).

The 25-year-old from Baltimore reacted angrily in a series of messages on social media, labelling Mayweather the opposition and challenging him to a fight.

Mayweather, 43, retired in 2017 following his 10th round knockout of UFC star Conor McGregor with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27).

See Also

The 21-year-old Haney has been publishing a series of images and video footage from the Mayweather Boxing Club to his social media accounts in an apparent attempt to taunt Davis.

One of the clips shows Mayweather – who recently revealed his desire to become a coach following the death of his uncle and trainer Roger Mayweather – putting Haney through his paces on the pads.

“You wanna be the best, I’m gonna show you how,” Mayweather says in one training clip with Haney.

Mayweather’s newfound friendship with Haney has created friction with Davis, who has previously voiced his frustration at his lack of ring activity and high-profile fights.

The footage of his old mentor training his rival has not gone down well.

“I’ve been doing well by my lonely… both of their ass the opps [opposition] anyway,” Davis wrote on Instagram.

“I’m ready to fight whoever… including Floyd. That’s not trolling, them facts.”

Davis was due to fly out to the Mayweather Boxing Club for a training camp it appears those plans have been scrapped following the emergence of the training footage.

“I was gonna do camp in Vegas but now that’s over wit!” he tweeted.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.